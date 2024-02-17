Maryland vs Illinois basketball injury report, February 17: Updates on Mady Traore, Amani Hansberry and more

Maryland basketball ended a three-game losing streak by securing a victory against Iowa on Wednesday. The Terrapins will next face No. 14 Illinois for the second time this season. They will try to replicate their previous victory against them on Saturday.

Illinois will be out for revenge in the Saturday game, as the Fighting Illini lost 76-67 to the Terrapins last month. However, Illinois has not been the same team since having recorded improved performances.

The Terrapins (14-11) have experienced a disappointing season in 2023-24. Their performance has raised questions about the postseason. Maryland might not qualify for tournaments beyond the College Basketball Invitational.

Maryland has all to play for on Saturday against the lately impressive Illinois. The Fighting Illini are notably in pole position to secure a place in the NCAA tournament.

Maryland’s injury report

Mady Traore

Mady Traore injured his left knee while diving for a defensive rebound in the second half against Iowa on Wednesday. The power forward was seen clutching his left knee following the incident.

He could not walk off the court and had to be carried by teammates to the locker room. Traore did not return to the game and is questionable for the Saturday game against Illinois.

Jordan Geronimo

Jordan Geronimo returned to the Maryland lineup against Iowa after missing the Ohio State game a few days before. However, the forward got injured late in the first half of the game.

Geronimo contested a shot from Iowa's Payton Sandfort. However, he landed awkwardly, showing discomfort in his right leg. Following this incident, he did not participate in the game further and is questionable for the Illinois game.

Noah Batchelor

Noah Batchelor has been out of action for Maryland in the last couple of weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The sophomore small forward has been sighted with a walking boot on his left foot, and it remains unknown when he will return to action.

Illinois’ injury report

Amani Hansberry

Amani Hansberry missed several games in January due to a recurring back injury. The freshman last played four minutes against Ohio State on January 30.

Head coach Brad Underwood has reinstated that the team is working toward getting Hansberry back to 100% before he returns to the court. Hansberry's back issue continues to linger.