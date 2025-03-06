Maryland vs. Michigan Player Stats and Box Score March 5, 2025 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 13 Maryland knocked an opponent out of a clear shot at a Big Ten title with a 71-65 road victory over No. 17 Michigan. The Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 in the Big Ten) are still battling for a prime Big Ten Tournament seed. Michigan (22-8, 14-5) fell a game and a half behind Michigan State and now can only tie for the league crown with no remaining margin for error.

Maryland vs. Michigan Player Stats and Box Score

Maryland

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Gillespie 8 7 5 1 0 2 2 39 R. Rice 19 2 1 1 0 1 0 38 S. Miguel 17 2 1 4 0 1 2 34 J. Reese 6 4 1 3 2 3 4 25 D. Queen 17 12 1 2 1 1 1 38 D. Harris-Smith 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 T. Gapare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Young 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 J. Geronimo 4 3 0 1 1 0 1 16

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Wolf 20 8 4 0 0 5 3 29 T. Donaldson 10 3 6 2 0 3 0 36 N. Burnett 8 6 1 1 0 2 4 31 R. Gayle Jr. 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 17 V. Goldin 20 15 3 0 0 3 2 36 LJ Cason 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 J. Pippen 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 R. Jones 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 17 W. Tschetter 3 4 0 0 0 0 2 19

Maryland vs. Michigan Game Summary

Michigan's highest points came early in this one. A Vladislav Goldin jumped gave the Wolverines a 14-7 lead with 11:26 left in the opening half. But Maryland outscored UM 25-8 over the remainder of the half. A Selton Miguel 3-pointer gave the Terps a 33-22 halftime advantage. Michigan shot just 31% in the first half.

Maryland stretched the lead to 12, but Michigan methodically chipped away at the advantage. The Wolverines pulled within 54-52 on a Roddy Gayle Jr. dunk with 9:03 to play. Michigan again climbed within two points at 59-57 on a Danny Wolf 3-pointer with 6:51 to go.

But Maryland took control, scoring the next six points and never letting Michigan closer than four points for the remainder of the game.

Maryland was led by 19 points, including four 3-pointers, by Rodney Rice. Selton Miguel and Derik Queen each added 17 points, with Queen also grabbing 12 rebounds.

Vladislav Golden led Michigan with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Danny Wolf also scored 20 points, adding eight boards of his own. Tre Donaldson contributed 10 points and six assists for the Wolverines.

Michigan finishes the regular season at Michigan State on Sunday. If the Spartans beat Iowa tomorrow, they will win the Big Ten, regardless of Sunday's outcome. Maryland will host Northwestern on Saturday to finish its season. Both teams will end up in the top 5 in the Big Ten Tournament seeding.

