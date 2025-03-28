Maryland vs. South Carolina women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. MiLaysia Fulwiley

No. 4 Maryland brought its full strength into a Sweet 16 showdown with top-seeded South Carolina. But the Gamecocks rallied late to post a 71-67 victory and move on in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina will now play No. 2 seed Duke on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

Maryland vs. South Carolina Box Score

Maryland

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Kubek 12 5 0 2 1 1 5 C. Daice 2 5 0 2 0 0 1 S. Te-Biasu 12 2 2 1 0 0 0 K. Smikle 17 5 3 1 2 2 5 S. Sellers 10 7 5 1 5 5 4 A. DeBerry 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 M. McLean 4 2 0 0 2 2 1 S. Poffenbarger 8 3 1 1 1 1 0

South Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF C. Kitts 15 11 1 0 1 5 1 S. Feagin 7 5 1 0 2 2 2 B. Hall 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 R. Johnson 3 6 2 0 2 0 1 T. Paopao 2 0 5 0 0 1 3 J. Edwards 6 7 1 0 1 1 0 M. Dauda 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 M. McDaniel 0 0 2 1 4 0 1 M. Fulwiley 23 5 3 0 1 3 2 T. Johnson 7 5 0 0 0 4 4

Maryland vs. South Carolina Game Summary

South Carolina scored the game's first four points but Maryland kept it competitive. The Gamecocks pushed their edge to 15-10 with 1:49 in the first quarter on a MiLaysia Fulwiley 3-pointer. Maryland pulled within 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.

South Carolina pushed the lead to 20-16, but Maryland scored six consecutive points to take a 22-20 lead. The remainder of the half was back and forth, with Maryland claiming a 33-31 lead at halftime.

Maryland took a 50-46 lead late in the third quarter, but South Carolina responded with the last six points of that quarter to lead 52-50.

The lead went back and forth and Maryland took a 60-59 lead on a Saylor Poffenbarger layup with 3:25 to play. But MiLaysia Fulwiley made a layup with 2:22 to play to give Carolina the lead and the Gamecocks did not surrender that advantage.

South Carolina was led by MiLaysia Fulwiley's 23 points and five rebounds. The only other Gamecocks player who reached double digits was Chloe Kitts who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland was led by Kaylene Smikle, who had 17 points and five rebounds. Allie Kubek added 12 points and five boards. Sarah Te-Biasu chipped in with 12 points and Shyanne Sellers tallied 10 points for the Terrapins.

Both team shot 39% for the game, but South Carolina claimed a 47-34 edge in the rebounding battle.

South Carolina will play Duke on Sunday at 1 pm EST. The Gamecocks are looking to reach their first straight Final Four and the program's seventh overall.

