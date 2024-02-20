Maryland vs. Wisconsin Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Maryland Terrapins will visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, February 20, in a conference matchup that marks the 16th game of Big Ten play for both teams.

The 14-12 Terrapins enter the matchup after a defeat and have lost four of their past five games. The 17-9 Badgers are also coming off of a loss and have dropped five of their past six games.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin game details

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 20, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Maryland vs. Wisconsin betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Maryland Terrapins +6.5(-110) Over 130.0(-110) +250 Wisconsin Badgers -6.5(-110) Under 130.0(-110) -315

Maryland vs. Wisconsin key stats

The Maryland Terrapins have averaged 69.8 points per game through their first 26 games. They rank 281st out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 232nd in offensive rating. The Terrapins have allowed 64.6 ppg, ranking 22nd in scoring defense and 32nd in defensive rating.

Maryland is led by Kevin Willard, who is in his second season leading the program to a 36-25 record. Willard spent the previous 12 seasons leading the Seton Hall Pirates to a 225-161 record, preceded by a three-year stint leading the Iona Gaels to a 45-49 record.

The Wisconsin Badgers, meanwhile, have averaged 74.3 ppg, ranking 175th in the nation in scoring offense and 61st in offensive rating. The Badgers have allowed 68.6 ppg, ranking 86th in scoring defense and 196th in defensive rating.

Wisconsin is led by Greg Gard, who is in his ninth season leading the program. They have compiled a 181-102 record during his tenure. He is in his first head coaching gig after spending the previous 14 seasons as an assistant with the Badgers.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin betting prediction

The Maryland Terrapins and Wisconsin Badgers have both struggled lately, with the latter program falling out of the AP Top 25 Poll in the latest update after being ranked as high as sixth three weeks ago.

Despite recent struggles, Wisconsin's only loss at home during that stretch came against the then-No.2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. In fact, the Badgers' only home losses the entire season have come against the Boilermakers and the No.5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, two programs vying for a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Look for Wisconsin to continue to play well at home as they defeat Maryland by at least seven points.

Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -6.5 (-110)