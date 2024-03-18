“Massive choke job by Brown” - College hoops world reacts after Yale bags last-minute 62-61 win over Brown in Ivy League tournament

Yale secured a spot in this year's edition of March Madness, defeating Brown 62-61 at the buzzer on Saturday night, sending fans into raptures.

This is only the third conference championship for the Bulldogs, with all of them coming in recent years (2019, 2022 and 2024). Moreover, it's just the seventh NCAA tournament appearance for the school.

John Poulakidas scored 18 points for Yale, emerging as their top scorer. However, Matt Knowling had the honor of sending them to the NCAA tournament by scoring in the final seconds of the game.

Yale fans celebrated the moment with a simple phrase:

Others called on fans not to be overtaken by emotion and to avoid jumping into the court:

The atmosphere at Levien Gym was unique:

It's called "March Madness" for a reason they say:

Sport bettors rejoiced:

Some hoops fans thought that the better team didn't win:

There were some harsh words for the Brown Bears:

One fan didn't think that it was that interesting:

For others, this is what the NCAA tournament is about:

The defeat was described as a "choke job" by the Brown Bears:

"Massive choke job by Brown"

Brown had a really good chance to win it:

The Ivy League should apparently focus on academics:

Some apparently didn't like the refs blowing the whistle:

It was all in the assist:

Yale captain August Mahoney on the victory

The Bulldogs advance to face the SEC Auburn Tigers in the NCAA tournament. The excitement for the victory was palpable for Yale players, with their captain offering the following remarks in the aftermath of the game:

“Every kid dreams of moments like this, Mr. Knowling over here had a game-winner to go to March Madness. I mean, what kid doesn’t envision themselves in the backyard going ‘3, 2, 1… We’re going to March Madness!’”