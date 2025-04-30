Master P's son Mercy Miller shares 2-word reaction to 5-star Houston commit Isiah Harwell's IG dump

Five-star prospect Isiah Harwell committed to the Houston Cougars last September. Harwell narrowed down his final schools to the Texas Longhorns, Gonzaga Bulldogs and California Golden Bears, visiting all four schools before opting for the Cougars.

Harwell who plays for Wasatch Academy has gained a huge following on various social media platforms and on Thursday, he posted snippets of one of his last games for the Tigers.

He captioned it:

"The last 1. A great 3 years WA🙏🏾 #explorepage✨ #basketball #houston," Isiah Harwell wrote.

Houston guard Mercy Miller, popular producer Master P's son, commented on Harwell's Instagram post.

"My dawgg," Mercy Miller wrote.

Isiah Harwell reveals why he committed to Houston

Isiah Harwell was a heavily recruited prospect and is ranked as the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 15 in the class of 2025 by ESPN. In a September interview with ESPN, Harwell revealed why he chose to join coach Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Isiah Harwell said. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said if you don't play defense, you won't play at Houston."

Harwell sustained a serious knee injury during his junior year prompting him to miss most of the season. Despite the circumstances, the Cougars kept in contact with him throughout his rehabilitation.

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab," Harwell said. "On my visit it was a family atmosphere. I got to spend a lot of time with the players, and we ended up sitting around and they were talking [about] how they all arrived at Houston. Their culture is real."

Harwell revealed that the Cougars even offered him the choice of reclassifying from the class of 2025 to 2024 so that he could rehab at the Cougars' facilities and redshirt his freshman year. Ultimately, he declined the option because he wanted to play his senior year and he did not have the necessary credits to make the move.

Isiah Harwell has a padded resume, having won a gold medal with the USA Basketball U16 team at the FIBA Americas two years ago. He became just the second five-star prospect to commit to the national championship runners-up in the past 13 years after Jarace Walker did it in 2022.

