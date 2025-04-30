“Masterfully done”: Dawn Staley shows love after Playa Society surprises her with custom sports merch

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley showed her appreciation for a women's sports merch brand on Wednesday. Playa Society gave Staley a gift, which she shared on Instagram.

Staley posted photos of the merch, which featured her name over her smiling face and the uplifting message, "keep beating the odds."

"@aflacduck 🤝@playasociety done surprised me today! Masterfully done! Honored to be associated with such intentional leadership, vision and boss moves. side note: I veneers in my future 🤣🤣🤣," Staley captioned.

This is not the first time Playa Society has collaborated with Staley. In 2024, the women's streetwear-inspired brand released a South Carolina hoodie to celebrate Staley for her impact in transforming the women's basketball program into a champion in the NCAA. The Gamecocks were the national champions for the third time under Staley.

Dawn Staley to have statue unveiled at South Carolina

South Carolina will unveil a statue to honor Dawn Staley for her impact on the program. It was initially planned to be unveiled in 2023, but the ceremony will be held on Wednesday at the intersection of Senate Street and Lincoln Street, next to the Pastides Alumni Center, in Columbia, South Carolina.

"This tribute celebrates not only her championship legacy as a coach and player, but also her unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment and uplifting future generations," the Gamecocks' news release on Wednesday read. "Dawn Staley’s influence continues to inspire both on and off the court, and this statue stands as a lasting symbol of excellence, resilience and pride for Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina."

Staley has led South Carolina to seven 30-win seasons, nine Southeastern Conference tournament championships and seven Final Four appearances. She has also guided the Gamecocks to three national championships. In 2012, Staley was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

However, South Carolina failed to defend their championship as Staley watched her team suffer an 82-59 defeat to Paige Buecker and UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament final.

Staley's team is preparing hard for the 2025-26 campaign and has already secured the commitment of Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson. Latson was the women's leading scorer last season, with 25.2 points per game, and is expected to play a huge role in Staley's quest for a fourth title with the Gamecocks.

