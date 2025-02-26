Max Klesmit injury update: Wisconsin HC Greg Gard shares latest news on senior guard's health 

Greg Gard and the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers beat the Washington Huskies 88-62 on Tuesday night. However, one of their key players, Max Klesmit, suffered an injury.

Ad

Klesmit was initially available for the game, playing the first five minutes. However, he was forced to leave the game due to a lower-body injury, which the team officially termed as questionable.

Gard gave an update on Klesmit's injury after the game. He said it was similar to what the guard sustained on Jan. 6 against Rutgers.

"I don't think it's serious, he just can't get it loose. He can't get it warmed up ... It's been getting better, but for some reason tonight he couldn't get it loose," Gard said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Klesmit has been a reliable starter for Wisconsin this season. In 27 games, he has averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. He is shooting 35.3%, including 28.8% from beyond the arc.

What's next for Greg Gard, Badgers

While Greg Gard awaits the next update on Max Klesmit, he will continue having the No. 11 Badgers keep up their rhythm as one of the best teams in the country.

Ad

Wisconsin boasts a 22-6 overall record, winning 12 of their 17 Big Ten matchups. They are producing 81.9 points on shooting splits of 47% overall and 36.2% from downtown, beating opponents by a margin of 11.4 points per game. They reside in the third spot of the league standings, only trailing Michigan State and Michigan.

John Tonje leads the way with 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds on 48% shooting, including 38.9% from the 3-point line. John Blackwell comes next with 15.2 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists while Nolan Winter provides 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and an assist.

Following Tuesday's win over the Huskies, Greg Card and the No. 11 Badgers will face the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center on March 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here