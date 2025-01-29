McDonald's All-American Reaction: Dan Hurley makes his feelings known on 3 UConn commits getting invited to elite game 

Dan Hurley is persistent in finding the best players to recruit to UConn's men's basketball team. Three of the players he has coming in for the 2025 class have received the honor of being McDonald's All-Americans.

Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Darius Adams earned spots on the East roster of the McDonald's All-American Game, making UConn's total number of All-Americans rise to 19 all-time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

UConn uploaded a video of Hurley's weekly press conference to YouTube on Tuesday. One of the questions he answered revolved around the news, and he said it was great to hear of such achievements of his recruits.

"I've kind of learned this from just conversations with people, like the mentors in my life, the Billy Donovans, and the ones that I go to for guidance. Sometimes, when you win a lot, especially the success we've had the last couple of years, you got to keep attracting the right type of people, like your type of people. And I think these guys have tremendous talent, but they're our type of people too," Hurley said.

"It's like they didn't come here just because they thought we had the magic dust that we could sprinkle on them that would get into the NBA and they're going to win a championship. I think they love how we practice. They love how we compete. They know that they're life or death with basketball, that's how we are, so we're excited to get them in here," he added.

(from 4:54 mark onwards)

How Dan Hurley's recruits in 2025 class look so far

Dan Hurley is looking for identity from his next recruiting class, which he seems to have with the aforementioned players in Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Darius Adams.

Mullins is a five-star prospect from Greenfield-Central High School with a 98 rating on 247Sports, ranked the best player from the state of Indiana, the third-best shooting guard and the 13th-best player in the Class of 2025. He is averaging 35.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season.

Meanwhile, Reibe has a four-star ranking with a 95 score, being the best player from the state of Maryland, the fourth-best center and the 31st-best player in the 2025 class.

Lastly, Adams is also a four-star commit with a 96 rating, ranked third in the state of Indiana, fourth among combo guards and 25th in the country.

Until the recruits arrive at Storrs, Connecticut for the 2025-26 season, Dan Hurley and the No. 25 Huskies will continue to move forward with their ongoing campaign, as they prepare to face the DePaul Blue Demons next at XL Center on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here