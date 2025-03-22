McNeese State vs. Purdue: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Trey Kaufman-Renn

The No. 12 seed McNeese State's underdog run in the NCAA Tournament ended in the second-round with a defeat in the secound round to No. 4 seed Purdue. The Boilermakers won 76-62 and picked up the first claimed spot in the NCAA Sweet 16. The Boilermakers will face the winner of No. 1 seed Houston and No. 8 seed Gonzaga in the Midwest Regionals.

McNeese State vs. Purdue Box Score

McNeese State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Charles 0 5 1 4 0 0 1 C. Shumate 6 9 0 0 0 1 2 DJ Richards Jr. 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 J. Garcia 12 2 3 2 1 1 1 Q. Copeland 9 1 4 2 1 3 5 B. Selebangue 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 E. Villareal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Parker 17 1 0 1 0 2 1 L. Evans IV 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 T. Brown 8 0 0 0 0 1 3 B. Murray 9 5 4 1 0 2 2

Purdue

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF T. Kaufman-Renn 22 15 3 1 1 2 2 C. Furst 2 4 1 0 0 1 1 CJ Cox 11 0 2 1 0 0 1 B. Smith 10 4 5 2 0 8 2 F. Loyer 15 0 5 1 0 0 1 C. Heide 5 2 0 0 0 2 4 W. Berg 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 G. Harris 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 M. Colvin 8 6 1 1 0 3 0

McNeese State vs. Purdue Game Summary

McNeese led for only a few seconds after a Quadir Copeland gave them a 3-2 advantage. But Purdue responded with a 15-3 run to open up a 17-6 lead on a Myles Colvin 3-pointer. Purdue extended the edge to 27-11 on a Camden Heide layup with 9:36 to play in the half. The Boilermakers led 38-20 at halftime.

McNeese never pulled closer than 16 points until the closing seconds. Purdue dominated the game on the backboard, winning the rebounding battle 36-24. The Boilermakers pulled away safely and cinched their spot in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn who tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points and five assists while hitting a trio of 3-pointers. CJ Cox added 11 points and Braden Smith had 10 points and five assists.

McNeese was paced by Sincere Parker, who had 17 points off the bench for the Cowboys. Javohn Garcia added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, on which he made 4 of 5 shots.

Purdue will face Houston or Gonzaga in the Midwest Regional. This will be Purdue's sixth trip to the Sweet 16 in the last ten NCAA Tournaments. A season ago, the Boilermakers reached the national championship game before falling to Purdue.

