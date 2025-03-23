"Meanwhile these companies pay their employees terrible wages": Fans left baffled as McNeese's Amir 'Aura' Khan reportedly makes $100K NIL deal

College basketball fans were baffled by a report about viral McNeese State team manager Amir "Aura" Khan's earnings over a short period.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native, who went viral for rapping to the lyrics of Lud Foe's "In & Out" while walking through the tunnel ahead of the team and carrying a loud boombox, has apparently secured 12 deals of NIL endorsements worth $100,000 in only three days, per CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander.

NCAA basketball enthusiasts had mixed reactions to the news, with one fan taking a shot at the companies that give Khan endorsement deals while their employees earn less.

Some wondered how Khan got the endorsement deals while others couldn't afford a college education.

"So people can't afford college and we now pay college people 100k. This system is f ed up," one user reacted on X.

"So he walks around carrying a giant boombox, and he gets $100K?" another questioned.

"And how much are the actual players making? Even THIS shows NIL inequity," an online fan reacted.

Other fans were happy for Khan and hoped his sudden fame would help him in future endeavors, especially since he's reportedly following former McNeese State coach Will Wade at NC State as a graduate assistant.

"Lots of players don't make that. Well done Amir," one user wrote.

"I can’t imagine making six figures when I was in school. Hell, I can’t imagine making six figures now that I’m out lol. Happy for the kid though," another fan added.

"Get that money. Love it," a fan suggested.

Some fans felt Khan would thrive in the NBA if he aimed beyond college basketball.

"The new Celtics owner can make a big splash with the fans and hire this dude," an college basketball fan said.

"Heard the 76ers are looking to use their top 5 pick on a guy that hold a boombox! Philly needs a guy of his caliber," another user added.

The Lake Charles, Louisiana, native finished his second season as McNeese State's team manager and a few months later, he'll be in Raleigh to serve as NC State's graduate assistant under new Wolfpack coach Will Wade.

McNeese staff reveals more endorsements to come for Amir "Aura" Khan

Amir "Aura" Khan currently has 12 NIL endorsement deals, including those from Insomnia Cookies, Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick, Fortnite, Intuit TurboTax, Under Armour and Topps.

The fame and deals he earned helped him and the team in a big way. He has become the face of the team in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and McNeese State gained national attention which was magnified further after the Cowboys shocked No. 5-seed Clemson in the first round.

A staff member of McNeese said in an interview with CBS Sports that he has already answered 135 calls about Khan's NIL deals, as other companies are willing to sign him as an endorser and capitalize on his viral story.

Though the Cowboys returned to earth on Saturday, losing to Purdue in the second round, the viral moment and the journey the players and the college basketball had with Khan were memorable.

Khan is reportedly set to follow Will Wade at NC State in a few months, but he reflected on the Cinderella journey which he described as crazy and meaningful.

