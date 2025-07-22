“Media doing bro dirty, how have we not seen these clips before”: Fans react to Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal’s development ahead of Sac State career

Sacramento State commit Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, got fans talking after highlights of his performances from last season were shared on social media. Last season, O'Neal played for the Florida A&amp;M Rattlers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 50.3 percent shooting.Ahead of his debut season for Sacramento State, an Instagram clip showed highlights from O'Neal's outstanding displays for the Rattlers last season, including his impressive dunks and other scoring abilities.&quot;Florida A&amp;M transfer Shaqir O’Neal is approaching his senior season at Sacramento State where he will play under new head coach Mike Bibby, with Shaq taking on the role as GM,&quot; the post said. &quot;He is one of the key additions to the Sac State rebuild, alongside Mikey Williams (UCF), Jeremiah Cherry (UNLV), Prophet Johnson (Fairfield), and many others.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to react to the post, with some implying that O'Neal's younger son was not celebrated enough for his performances on the court.&quot;Its always the younger brother that end up being better than the older brother 💪🏿,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;⭐️,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Media doin bro dirty, how have we not seen these clips before 😂,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Last chance U ahhhh squad,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to video highlights of Shaqir O'Neal's performance on IG. Image via @collegeballmixtapesHere are more comments from fans, who are looking forward to watching O'Neal at Sacramento State.&quot;Keeping it real Gone wrong … lil bro would’ve done damage in a NCAA tourney run!&quot; A fan commented.&quot;I’ll definitely be staying up late watching Sac st games this season,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;This squab might sneak in the dance,&quot; a fan wrote.Fans react to video highlights of Shaqir O'Neal's performance on IG. Image via @collegeballmixtapesShaq O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal ready to refine his skills at Sacramento StateShaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, announced in late March that he would transfer to Sacramento State from Florida A&amp;M to play basketball. At the same time, his father was appointed as the team's new general manager.Following the move, O'Neal showed his gratitude to the program and its new coach Mike Bibby for the opportunity.&quot;I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,&quot; Shaqir said. &quot;I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work.&quot;Despite his father's previous conflict with Bibby, O'Neal's move to the Kings is viewed as a step toward forging his own path. It's also his second transfer, having started his college basketball career at Texas Southern.