"Mel Robbins humbled us": Haley & Hanna Cavinder struggle to do push-ups in latest TikTok video

While Haley and Hanna Cavinder may have hung up their basketball shoes, their dedication to fitness still remains. On Thursday, the twins posted a video on TikTok attempting workout advice from author and podcast creator Mel Robbins.

The TikTok uses a trending audio where Robbins says that women should be able to do 11 pushups, without the knee. In the video, Hanna and Haley attempt it, albeit with struggles towards the end.

"(Mel Robbins) humbled us," the caption read.

In the video, the Cavinder twins wrote:

"The way we thought this would (be) easy."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder spent five seasons playing college basketball. They spent their first three at Fresno State and transferred to Miami for their final two. While they led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight as seniors, the Cavinder twins failed to recreate the same success this season.

Miami finished outside the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and did not qualify for the postseason run. Haley and Hanna announced their retirement from playing last month.

In an Instagram post announcing the retirement, Haley wrote:

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side.

The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful. It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder reveal business plans

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among the leaders in NIL since its introduction in 2021. While their college career may be over, the twins plan to continue their partnership with brands.

"We love being busy," Haley said. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

The Cavinder twins' endorsement deals include Under Armour, Slate Milk, Ghost energy drinks, and more. Haley and Hanna also run an app called TWOgether where they share nutrition and fitness advice for fans.

