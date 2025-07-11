Meleek Thomas shares how John Calipari is "critiquing every little thing" following early Arkansas practices

Arkansas freshman Meleek Thomas is already feeling the pressure and the progress under coach John Calipari, who is setting the tone early in Fayetteville. In an Instagram video posted by Hogs Plus on Thursday, Thomas, one of the top-rated guards in the 2025 class, shared how intense and detail-focused early practices have been under the coach.

Ad

“Coach Cal, he is doing a great job at critiquing every little thing that needs to be critiqued,” Thomas said. “I mean that’s just the guy he is. He wants to make sure everything’s perfect or you’re gonna make sure you keep getting it through your head, make sure he’s making his message clear.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Thomas committed to Arkansas over Pittsburgh and UConn, opting to play under Calipari, who is set for his second season as the Razorbacks’ boss following his long and decorated stint at Kentucky.

Thomas starred at Lincoln Park Performing Arts, where he scored 1,750 points in three years, before moving to the Overtime Elite League, where he played for City Reapers to preserve his collegiate eligibility.

The guard is the younger brother of Shawndale Jones, who played college basketball at NJIT and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a consensus five-star recruit.

Ad

John Calipari ready to instill new habits into recruits

John Calipari also spoke about his approach in the Instagram video, as he looks to develop the next wave of Arkansas talent. Speaking about what he is trying to instill in players like Meleek Thomas during the early stages of preseason work, Calipari said:

“If I’m doing them a service, it’s the habits that you leave here with — [they] are going to help you on and off the court, but they’re going to help you when you’re moving. You go to the next level, you’re having those kinds of habits.

Ad

"So these kids, you’re seeing them get better. I just want them to understand you’re improving. Now that should excite you and that should give you more enthusiasm.”

Calipari is known for producing NBA-ready players and building tough, disciplined teams, and that is something Thomas needs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here