Memphis HC Penny Hardaway gets candid on PJ Haggerty's transfer portal decision: "Haven't closed the door on him"

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway addressed star guard PJ Haggerty's decision to enter the transfer portal. Haggerty announced his decision on Wednesday while also declaring for the NBA draft.

The sophomore guard is reportedly demanding $4 million in NIL money from schools to play for them next season.

During his appearance at the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day event on Tuesday, Hardaway was asked how important it is for the program to keep Haggerty and if there's a chance he returns to Memphis.

Penny Hardaway said he understands the portal and what it does, adding there was no disrespect to the university, as Haggerty and his father have a great relationship with him.

"I think that he's really fully focusing on the NBA and going into the portal," Hardaway said. "He didn't close the door on us, and we still talk and still have a great relationship. So, it wasn't like he was like, 'I’m outta here. I'm gone.' That's his right to go into the portal if he wants to."

When asked whether he's closed the door on Haggerty, the coach made it clear that he hasn't.

"No, I haven’t. I haven’t closed the door on him," he added. "Like I said, we have a great relationship and I respect his decision."

Haggerty led the Tigers in scoring this past season with 21.2 points per game, while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Losing him would be a major blow to Memphis.

Penny Hardaway opens up about roster management in current NCAA climate

In the same interview, Penny Hardaway also discussed the complexities of managing a roster in the modern NCAA landscape, where players have more power and freedom than ever before.

He was asked how tough it is to have the uncertainty of whether certain players will return, go to the NBA, or transfer.

"It’s very tough, obviously, because you have to wait," Hardaway said (at 1:02). "And the other players in the portal aren’t waiting. They’re going to go where they’re wanted. It makes it a little tougher."

Almost every year, Penny Hardaway had to rebuild the roster from scratch and this offseason was no different with nine players already out the door and more expected to leave.

PJ Haggerty was joined by teammates Dain Dainja, Tyreek Smith, Jared Harris, Bouna Kebe and Damarien Yates in the transfer portal.

