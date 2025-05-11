Memphis HC Penny Hardaway reveals his coaching philosophy: "I give them a voice"

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway outlined his coaching philosophy during an appearance on The OGs podcast earlier this week. The 53-year-old claimed that he encourages his athletes to have a voice in how the team runs their plays.

Ad

The former Orlando Magic star thinks that the coach has to regularly check in with his guards on how they want to run certain sets in today's game. You can't force your will on the team and demand blind loyalty. There has to be some common buy-in on the strategy.

“What I do is I give them a voice,” Hardaway said. “They have to have a voice in what's going on.” [Timestamp - 7:37]

Ad

Trending

“I'm the coach but still today you have to meet in the middle with these guys,” he added. “Let them feel like you have the confidence in them, and instill confidence in them and have their back.”

Ad

The system also reflects his shift from the coach-first models he experienced as a player. Hardaway understands the thought processes of the player. But he does believe that a player has to earn his respect before getting a seat at the table.

“To me, when you earn their respect, I allow you to have a voice,” he said. “If you're not taking care of your business, then we're going to stand on the truth. If I tell you the truth, then we have to stand on that. And we have to adjust. If you say something to me that makes sense the same way, then I'll adjust.”

Ad

According to Hardaway, showing belief in his players often leads to increased effort and buy-in. The Tigers coach views this style of coaching as essential in developing today’s athletes.

Memphis reloads roster ahead of 2025–26 season under Penny Hardaway

Memphis enters the 2025–26 season led by eighth-year coach Penny Hardaway, following a 2024–25 campaign that featured an AAC regular season and tournament title along with a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The Tigers will feature an almost complete roster overhaul. Forward Ashton Hardaway returns to the program after spending one season at Saint Mary’s. Veteran guard Sincere Parker, a double-digit scorer at McNeese State, also joins the rotation.

The 2025 recruiting class includes Daniel Vieira-Tuck, Felipe Patino, Quante Berry, Dug McDaniel, Aaron Bradshaw, Julius Thedford, Ashton Hardaway, Sincere Parker, and Zachary Davis. Bradshaw is the only traditional frontcourt addition through the portal.

Ad

A key non-conference matchup is scheduled for Dec. 13, when Memphis renews their rivalry with Louisville. Home games at FedExForum will operate under a reduced capacity of 14,470, with curtains installed to compress the seating bowl and enhance the in-game environment, according to Go Tigers Go.

Also Read: Pat Kelsey's Louisville set to renew rivalry with Penny Hardaway's Memphis following new 6-year contract

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here