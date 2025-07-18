Memphis men's basketball finds itself in a tough spot with the NCAA following misconduct involving former players 

The Memphis Tigers basketball program has found themselves in a tough spot following misconduct involving some of their former players. According to a report from insider Matt Norlander, the Tigers are being placed on a two-year probation and could receive a 1% budget fine.

This comes after two incidents where two Memphis softball players were paid $550 to complete coursework for a Memphis basketball player. The academic counselor who was involved in the scandal gets a 10-year show-cause penalty.

"Just in: The NCAA puts Memphis men's b-bball on two-year probation and 1% budget fine after two softball players were paid $550 to "complete coursework" for a former Memphis basketball player," Norlander wrote. "The academic counselor who paid the softball players gets a 10-yr show-cause penalty."

Academic counselor Leslie Brooks reportedly paid the softball players. In total, the Memphis Tigers are being fined $30,000, along with 1% of the combined budgets of the basketball and softball programs.

Additionally, the NCAA has come down hard on the records of the Tigers while these players were playing. It has called for a vacation of all records for contests when these athletes were playing.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has not commented on the NCAA penalties

This is a serious scandal that could have a serious impact on the Memphis Tigers' basketball program in the coming seasons. While scratching wins from the record of the team in previous seasons is serious, it does not impact the team going forward. The $30,000 fine also should not be a big deal for a university the size of Memphis.

However, budget reductions could affect the quality of players the Tigers can bring in via recruiting or the transfer portal. As things stand in mid-July, coach Penny Hardaway has not commented publicly on the NCAA penalties.

The report indicates that the violation involved former Memphis basketball player Malcolm Dandridge. Dandridge was a member of the Memphis Tigers for five seasons from 2019 to 2024. There has not been an indication as to which games will be struck from the record as a result of his academic violations.

Dandrige last played for the Tigers during the 2023-24 season. During that season, he had his career-best year. He averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Dandridge's college career was ended in 2024 as a result of this scandal coming out.

The softball players who are reported to have been involved in the scandal were Ally Callahan and Aaliyah Dixon.

