Memphis police arrest man for stealing Tigers HC Penny Hardaway 26 exclusive Nike Foamposite shoes

The Memphis police department reported on Thursday the arrest of a man for stealing shoes from the home of Memphis basketball head coach Penny Hardaway. ESPN's Myron Medcalf was informed that the thief was captured on camera.

Reports from the police stated that Ronald James, aged 42 was taken into custody and charged with burglary and theft. This comes after he was discovered exiting the Hardaways' residence with 26 Nike Foamposite sneakers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

WREG TV, the CBS station in Memphis contacted Hardaway on Tuesday regarding the theft that occurred on August 8. Hardaway clarified that the stolen items were pairs of Nike Foamposite shoes specially created for family and friends, not for purchase.

Despite not playing in the NBA for years, Penny Hardaway maintains a good partnership, with Nike. The popularity of Nike Foamposite footwear soared during his time with the Orlando Magic in the 1990s. Last year, Nike launched a version of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 as a tribute, to Lester Middle School in Memphis, which was Hardaway's alma mater.

Hardaway played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat throughout his NBA career, which lasted over 10 years. He was a four-time NBA All-Star and received two All-NBA First Team and NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

Penny Hardaway will work with Tim Duncan at Memphis

The Memphis Tigers' athletic director Ed Scott announced that San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan has been hired as the program's senior deputy AD. Duncan was once a teammate with Memphis coach Penny Hardaway.

"I have been a Tiger since starting Campus School at six years old,” Duncan said in a press release. "Coming home to Memphis and my alma mater just feels right. I have known and admired Dr. Scott for a long time, so it is an honor to help realize his vision for Tiger athletics and take our university to new heights.

"Memphis is a special place," he added. "With my parents and extended family here, it is a special time for me to come home."

Duncan, a five-time NBA champion will work together with Penny Hardaway in the upcoming season. Memphis finished last season with an 11-7 record in AAC at fifth place in the conference standings.

Hardaway, who joined Memphis in 2018, led the team to NIT championship glory in 2021 and the AAC tournament title in 2023. Similarly, his best run at the NCAA tournament came in 2022 when the Tigers reached the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here