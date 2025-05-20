Memphis transfer portal: HC Penny Hardaway poses with Curtis Givens III as LSU transfer guard announces commitment

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway certainly isn't taking the offseason off. Hardaway has been busy in the transfer portal and on Tuesday, he welcomed a new commitment to the Tiger program. LSU guard Curtis Givens III has announced a transfer to Memphis. Givens has three remaining seasons of eligibility.

Penny to add LSU transfer Givens to Memphis Tigers

Givens is from Memphis and played prep basketball at Memphis' University School before moving on to Monteverde Academy in Florida. In his season at LSU, Given averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Givens started 12 games with the Tigers despite shooting just 27% overall for the season.

Givens was a four-star recruit for LSU out of high school. 247sports ranked him as the No. 6 point guard prospect in the nation. The top three players at that position were Rob Wright, Tahaad Pettiford and Labaron Philon. Givens's path has been a bit slower, but now he'll head to Memphis.

Memphis's Portal Situation

The Tigers were already destined to have a big portal season, because nine Memphis players from last season have entered the portal. The most significant is point guard P.J. Haggerty, who averaged 21.7 points and 5.8 boards per game last year for the Tigers.

Among the other notable players who left Memphis in the portal was Dain Daija, a bulky 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year for the Tigers. A pair of redshirts, Bouna Kebe and Tyreek Smith, also chose to head out of Memphis.

But Hardaway has added a ton of new talent, aside from his new addition. Kansas State guard Dug McDaniels (11.4 ppg, 4.9 assists per game) is arguably the most significant new addition. Another intriguing addition is 7-foot big man Aaron Bradshaw, who spent a season at Kentucky and another at Ohio State.

Bradshaw is averaging just 5.4 points per game for his career, but the talent that saw him chosen as a McDonald's All-American is still there, if Coach Hardaway can tap into it.

The Tigers have a total of eight transfers incoming, who along with a handful of returnees will comprise the Tiger squad for next season. Last year, Memphis went 29-6 and was ranked 25th in the final AP poll of the season. But Memphis lost its first round NCAA Tournament game to Colorado State.

What do you think about Givens and Memphis' squad for next season? Share your take below in our comments section!

