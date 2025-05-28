Mercy Miller and Koa Peat react as Darryn Peterson is hard at training days ahead of Kansas career

Kansas recruit Darryn Peterson is getting ready for the start of his college career. As one of the two top recruits in the 2025 class, alongside BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Peterson has high expectations to live up to. It appears he is confident in himself as he starts his career in Kansas. On Wednesday, he dropped a post on Instagram with pictures of himself training hard.

"I knew when they didn't."

Once the post went live, several members of the college basketball world reacted, including Arizona recruit Koa Peat.

"Heart emoji," Koa Peat wrote.

Image via the comments of Darryn Peterson's Instagram post.

Houston freshman Mercy Miller also responded with a comment of his own.

"Yes lawdd," Mercy Miller commented.

Image via the comments of Darryn Peterson's Instagram post.

Darryn Peterson is one of the top two recruits in the 2025 class. He is in competition with BYU's AJ Dybantsa to be the No. 1-ranked recruit in his class. Experts are split over which player deserves to be higher ranked. According to ESPN, Peterson lands behind Dybantsa. However, 247Sports has it the other way around as Peterson lands in the No. 1 slot.

Bill Self speaks about Darryn Peterson at the Big 12 meetings

Kansas coach Bill Self was not in Kansas when Darryn Peterson arrived on campus on Monday. Instead, he was in Orlando, Florida, for the Big 12 meetings. During a media appearance on Monday, he spoke about his excitement to bring Peterson into his squad.

"I’m probably as excited about coaching him as I have anybody that I’ve ever recruited," Self said. "I think he’s probably the most prepared, equipped 18-year-old I've had the chance to recruit."

Self also spoke on a hot topic that affects Peterson, NIL money. While many people in college sports are critical about the effects of NIL, Self does not see the same problems.

"Kids still want to get better," Self said. "They still yearn for discipline deep in their core. They come to their respective schools with still the thought of it being the best springboard to the rest of their life and putting them on a platform to have the most success and achieve their goals."

It will be interesting to see how next season plays out for the Kansas Jayhawks. Peterson is only expected to play one college season before starting his NBA career. So, the Jayhawks will be trying to make the most of him while he is on their roster.

