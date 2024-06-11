Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga will enter his 14th season with the team. They had a disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing with a 15-17 record and 6–14 in ACC play to end up in 14th place.

Larranaga will now look to improve his squad and bring in young blood. Here are a few prospects that might be brought in to bolster the Hurricanes:

Top 3 high school prospects Jim Larranaga could target in 2024

Jalil Bethea

Jalil Bethea is a five-star recruit (according to ESPN) and ranks 10th in the 2024 ESPN 100 recruiting database. Bethea plays in the shooting guard position at Archbishop Wood High School.

His impressive resume includes being the school's all-time leading scorer and being named to the McDonald's All-American game.

Bethea has interests from other programs like Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburg, Rutgers, and more. He plays with a lot of confidence and has a 91.9 percent chance of committing to Miami (according to On3.com)

Austin Swartz

The four-star recruit Austin Swartz currently ranks at the 47th position in the 2024 ESPN 100 recruiting database. He currently studies at Cannon School and plays in the shooting guard position.

Swartz has solid length and great positional size, standing 6'5" tall. He excels at creating space and is a good stand-still shooter with balance.

Swartz has interests from many schools as well. Some of them include Clemson, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, and more. According to On3.com, his chances of heading to the Miami Hurricanes are 91.5 percent, followed by Clemson at 2.5 percent.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu

Hailing from Minneapolis, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu plays at the small-forward position and is 6'7" tall. He is currently in the Totino-Grace High School and always seems to be in the right place and poised to make a positive play.

On the offense, Swartz has a good touch and also possesses good court vision. There are many teams interested in the forward, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Northeastern Wildcats. Jim Larranaga could certainly want him on his team.

After a disappointing 2023-24 season, Larranaga will look to make plenty of changes in his tactics as well as the roster. Which of these players do you think will commit to the Miami Hurricanes in the next season?

