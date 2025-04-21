Miami's Hanna Cavinder drops 4-word reaction to Haley Cavinder's fiancé Jake Ferguson showing BTS moments from engagement

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's engagement continues to trend on social media. On Friday, the Cavinder twins posted a video on Instagram and TikTok, in which the NFL star got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend at a luxury beach.

On Monday, the Cavinder twins shared Ferguson's behind-the-scenes vlog, showing how the Dallas Cowboys tight end prepared for the proposal.

"Jake's POV of Engagement Day," the post's caption read.

Hanna joined other followers in the comments section to hype Ferguson's vlog.

"Best vlog I've watched," she wrote.

Hanna Cavinder hypes Jake Ferguson's vlog on IG. Image via @cavindertwins

The vlog began with Ferguson admitting that he had no idea how to make a vlog, but he was willing to do it because he was proposing to Haley and doing it her way. In the next scene, Ferguson revealed he had just woken up despite being unable to sleep. The next scene showed him taking a cup of coffee and describing why he wanted to marry Haley. One was the way she carries herself and how she cares for others.

Ferguson also revealed that he had instructed Hanna to take notes which she did in a screenshot that was shown. Next, Ferguson was working out at a gym with his older brother, Joseph, on the day of the proposal. After that, the tight end confirmed that his girlfriend was already at the proposal venue, but she didn't know what was coming.

The last scene showed Ferguson and Haley in each other's arms as the former Miami basketball star flaunted her engagement ring to the camera.

Hanna Cavinder and her twin, Haley, call out Carson Beck at UFC 314

Hanna Cavinder reportedly broke up with college football star Carson Beck last month due to an alleged unfaithfulness on the Miami quarterback's part. Although the two have not confirmed any breakup, Cavinder has hinted that the rumour is not far from the truth.

U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai, shared a TikTok video showing her interaction with the Cavinder twins about Beck. Hanna's twin, Haley Cavinder, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Jake Ferguson, described how she told Beck to "stay off the Snapchat, boy." She told Trump that she warned the former Georgia star to never cheat on her twin. Trump replied that Beck had embarrassed himself and implied that he transferred to Miami because of Hanna.

"He did it himself. He embarrassed himself," Hanna said in agreement.

Hanna and Beck reportedly broke up after the latter's Snapchat message with an unidentified woman was leaked on social media. In the message, Beck insinuated that he was done with Hanna. The former Georgia quarterback transferred to the Miami Hurricanes to use up his last year of eligibility. At the time, Hanna was in her final season with the Miami women's basketball team. This fueled speculations that she influenced Beck's decision, which she denied.

