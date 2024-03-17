Micah Handlogten injury: What happened to the Florida center?

Florida center Micah Handlogten suffered a severe lower leg injury in the early portion of the SEC Tournament final against the Auburn Tigers on Sunday. While going up for a rebound, Handlogten landed awkwardly and his ankle turned in the wrong direction before he fell to the floor in pain.

The injury is reminiscent of the Kevin Ware injury in 2013 when the Louisville player snapped his leg when landing on the court while shooting a 3-pointer. Handlogten was carried off the court on a stretcher and likely will be out for an extended period.

Micah Handlogten, a sophomore center for the Florida Gators, played 32 games this season, averaging 19.5 minutes with 5.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.

What's the latest injury update on Micah Handlogten?

Following the TV timeout, Micah Handgloten was stretchered off the court by Florida staff. While the extent of the injury has not been revealed yet, a closer look at the images of the incident showed Handlogten suffered a fracture in his lower shin.

There has been no official statement from Florida as of this writing, but Handlogten is expected to be out for at least four to six months, according to estimated return time for similar injuries.

Also Read: Braden Smith injury: What happened to the Purdue guard?

What should be expected of the Florida Gators if Micah Handlogten is out for the season?

With Micah Handlogten expected to be out for the remainder of the season with a serious ankle injury, the Florida Gators are going to need to figure out what to do. Whether they win or lose in the SEC Tournament final, the Gators (24-10) are going to be in the NCAA Tournament with their resume.

The program will have to replace the production of their 7-foot-1 center. The Gators have one of college basketball's most explosive teams as they are ninth in scoring (85.7) and seventh in rebounds (42.8). While there is going to be an emotional factor of seeing Micah Handlogten go down with a serious noncontact injury, they can reach the Elite Eight.

Also Read: Ramon Walker injury: What happened to the Houston guard before game vs Baylor?