  • Michigan basketball HC Dusty May's contract details revealed months after extension (Reports)  

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 27, 2025 05:08 GMT
NCAA Men
Michigan coach Dusty May - Source: Getty

Dusty May became the coach of the Michigan Wolverines last year, signing a five-year contract with an average salary of $3.75 million per year. However, less than a year later, May has received a raise and contract extension, with his salary set to cross the $5 million mark.

After leading Michigan to the Big Ten Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in three years in his first season, coach May was rewarded with a new contract in February that will keep him in Ann Arbor through 2030.

Although the details of the specific incentives haven't been made public, James Hawkines of The Detroit News provided insights into Dusty May’s contract on Friday. The new five-year deal will see May receive a base salary of $4.6 million starting this season, with a $250,000 increase each year. By 2030, May’s base salary will be $5.6 million, excluding potential incentive bonuses.

It means his average salary will be approximately $5.1 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten. Michigan State's Tom Izzo was the conference's highest-earning coach last season, making around $6.2 million, per USA Today's coaching salary database.

Here's a look at the bonus incentives May can achieve:

  • Big Ten regular season title: $50,000
  • Big Ten tournament title: $50,000
  • Share of Big Ten regular season title: $25,000
  • Big Ten Coach of the Year: $50,000
  • National Coach of the Year: $50,000
Moreover, he can receive bonuses tied to Michigan’s performance in the NCAA Tournament. Below is a list of those incentives:

  • NCAA Tournament appearance (play-in): $25,000
  • First Round appearance: $50,000
  • Second Round appearance: $75,000
  • Reaching Sweet 16: $100,000
  • Reaching Elite Eight: $150,000
  • Making Final Four: $200,000
  • Reaching national title game: $300,000
  • Winning national championship: $400,000

Michigan athletic director hopes Dusty May builds a lasting legacy at Michigan

Warde Manuel, the director of athletics at the University of Michigan, fully supports Dusty May and believes that he will build a program that contends for Big Ten titles and NCAA Tournament berths every year.

"I look forward to him being here — and I hope longer than five years," Manuel said in February, via 247 Sports.
"When I hired him, I think I said my vision is that Dusty will lead this program for a long time. And I'm glad to be here to tell you all he is going to stay here."

Dusty May landed Yaxel Lendeborg — one of the top transfer portal prospects — from UAB this offseason to retool the Wolverines' roster. Lendeborg joins five-star freshman Trey McKenney in Ann Arbor this summer.

