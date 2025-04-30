Michigan basketball schedule: Big Ten announces full list of home, away games for Wolverines

The Michigan basketball team's Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 season were announced on Tuesday. The Wolverines will play three Big Ten opponents on double-play and single games against the remaining 14 conference schools to complete their 20-game regular-season slate.

A look at Michigan's Big Ten opponents for next season is as follows:

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State

In terms of the notable rivalries for UM, Dusty May's team will play a home-and-away series with Michigan State and Ohio State. Michigan's third double-play will be against Penn State.

The single home games for the Wolverines will see Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin visit Ann Arbor next season. Michigan will also travel to face Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue and Washington.

This past season, Michigan finished with a 27-10 overall record, including a runner-up finish in the Big Ten regular season (14-6).

It was Dusty May's first season in charge of the program. He helped the Wolverines to a 19-game improvement after they had finished with a dismal 8-24 record in the 2023-24 season.

Dusty May's Michigan basketball team reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Michigan basketball HC Dusty May - Source: Imagn

Dusty May's Michigan basketball team won the Big Ten Conference title to book a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, earning a 5 seed in the process. It was the first time the Wolverines qualified for March Madness since 2022.

Michigan beat No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before upsetting No. 4 seed Texas A&M 91-79 in the second round. However, the Wolverines crashed out of March Madness in the Sweet 16, following a 78-65 defeat to No. 1 seed Auburn.

It will be interesting to see if May can lead Michigan to a deeper run in the NCAA Tourament next season.

