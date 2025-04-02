Michigan fan stuns talk show hosts with call to fire MSU HC Tom Izzo

Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans were eliminated at the Elite Eight stage of the NCAA Tournament after losing to Auburn 70-64 on Sunday. After the Spartans' season came to an end, some MSU players entered the transfer portal. According to 247 Sports, Xavier Booker, a former five-star recruit, and Tre Holloman, a junior guard, entered the portal.

Ad

On Monday, a Michigan State alumnus called in to The Valenti Show with Rico to share his thoughts on the current state of the team. Host of The Spiro Avenue Show, Justin Spiro, posted a clip of the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the fan speaking on the phone with hosts Mike Valenti and Rico Beard.

"These players don't want to play for him (Tom Izzo), no one's going to Michigan State, even in the portal," the fan said. "Michigan missed out on a lot of players because May came in late."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beard asked him to elaborate on why no one wants to play for the Spartans, and the fan responded with the following:

"Because y'all got to get rid of y'all coach. Y'all coach is boring."

Three players have already made their way out of East Lansing this year, and the number of players expected to leave the program could rise in the coming weeks.

Mike Valenti discusses how Tom Izzo's hesitation to pay athletes is affecting the program

One of the probable reasons why players are not willing to go to Michigan State is that coach Tom Izzo still has an old-school mentality when it comes to paying players. The introduction of the Name, Image and Likeness deals has allowed college athletes to earn compensation from endorsements and other ventures.

Ad

During Tuesday's episode of The Valenti Show with Rico, co-host Mike Valenti discussed how Izzo's financial approach could be impacting the MSU program.

"For Michigan State — it's more complicated in that the head coach is hesitant to do it because let's face it I don't think it's a secret, anyone who knows Izzo will tell you he don't love paying the players," Valenti said (at 2:34). "He doesn't love dealing with entitlements. MSU's highest-paid player is Frankie Fidler — well, that's why you're going home."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here