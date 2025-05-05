Michigan president Santa Ono pens heartfelt farewell note ahead of new tenure with top SEC program

University of Michigan president Santa Ono will step down from the post, as he's the sole finalist for the position at the University of Florida. Ono announced his intentions on Sunday, with the move pending the Board of Governors' approval.
Ono penned a message to the school community on Sunday as he explained the decision.
“I have informed the Chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White, of my decision. This decision was not made lightly, given the deep bond Wendy and I have formed with this extraordinary community," Santa Ono wrote in the message.
Ono's impending departure comes in an uneasy political climate in Ann Arbor, with pressure over the Hamas-Gaza conflict and President Donald Trump's demand to close the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Adding to the unrest, there was also a lawsuit filed by eight workers who claimed that they lost their jobs because they spoke out in favor of Palestinians.
Ono has served as the school's president for about 2.5 years after taking the post in October 2022. He was ratified last October until 2032, but now it seems like the school will look for a new president.
What does Santa Ono's departure mean for Michigan athletics
Santa Ono had a close relationship with college athletics, as Michigan has flourished as one of the top schools in different sports, including basketball and football, in the past few years. He was also a supporter of Michigan athletic teams.
While it's unknown at this point how the move will affect athletic teams, Ono backed Michigan Athletics' efforts. There are questions about continuity and even the amount of support athletic teams will receive from the new administration, especially amid the tense circumstances in the community.
Santa Ono celebrated Michigan basketball's hiring of Dusty May, who signed a lucrative contract extension in February that will top $5 million in yearly average and runs through 2030.
The Wolverines made a run to the Sweet 16 in last season's Tournament, where they lost to the top-seeded Auburn Tigers. They have also been active in the transfer portal, landing five players, including 5-star transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, who's coming over from UAB.
The Wolverines also won a college football national title during Ono's tenure and remain one of the top candidates for the College Football Playoff. Michigan won the national title in 2024 amid controversy after accusations of an alleged sign-stealing scheme and recruiting violations.
With no potential names for Santa Ono's successor, questions remain about the immediate future.
