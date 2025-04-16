Michigan standout Danny Wolf makes NBA draft announcement with heartwarming post to Wolverines fans: "This is only the beginning"

After dominating for Michigan this season, Danny Wolf has made a decision about his future. The 7-foot-0 center shared on Instagram Wednesday that he will be declaring for the 2025 NBA draft.
Wolf had a standout season for the Wolverines, where he spent this past year after beginning his college career with two seasons at Yale. He referred to playing for Michigan as a "lifelong dream."
"This past year has been the greatest of my life," Wolf's Instagram post said. "I've had the incredible honor of living out my lifelong dream — playing basketball at the University of Michigan and wearing the maize and blue."
The Michigan star had a long list of people to thank: his teammates, family, the Michigan coaching staff, the Yale coaching staff and his former coaches and trainers.
"The growth I've had wouldn't be possible without you, and this is only the beginning," Wolf addressed his former coaches and trainers.
Wolf will now prepare for the NBA draft on June 25, where he will see what his professional career holds.
What Danny Wolf will bring to the NBA?
Wolf can do it all offensively. At 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds, he's a sizable center, but he's also capable of playing power forward and has some guard-like skills. His potential was on full display in his sophomore season at Yale.
The center emerged as a starter for the Bulldogs in his sophomore season and helped lead his team to a conference tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament First Round upset.
Yale entered the 2024 March Madness as a No. 13 seed and defeated No. 4 Auburn in the Round of 64. Wolf contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in the postseason win.
Wolf made his way to a Power program this season at Michigan. He had his best season yet, putting up a team-best 9.7 rebounds per game, 12th best in the nation. The center's 13.2 points per game were second on the Wolverines, as were his 3.6 assists.
The Michigan star's potential as a two-way force could also be promising for his draft stock. Wolf averaged 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals this season.
Wolf is a versatile, sizable center with defensive potential and a dominant offensive skill set. He brought his game to new heights at Michigan this season, and he is projected to be picked up late in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.
