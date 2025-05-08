Michigan standout Nimari Burnett makes his feelings known on return to Dusty May's squad: "It means everything" 

Michigan star Nimari Burnett announced that he will return to Michigan for the 2025-26 season to play under Dusty May. The Wolverines' star also explained his decision to put the NBA on hold and return for a sixth year of college hoops.

During an appearance on the ‘Defend The Block’ podcast with Brian Boesch on Tuesday, Burnett expressed his affection for Michigan and May.

“I love Michigan, and that’s the ultimate reason why I came back,” Burnett said. “Not only for the team that [head coach] Dusty [May] is building — it’s absolutely amazing — and the year that we just had. That was also amazing.

But everything that Michigan means to me, it’s like a family atmosphere here at the University of Michigan, and I’ve enjoyed every single bit of it. I enjoy working with the staff and playing in front of the fans, against whoever we may play. It’s been a blast in my two years here, and I plan to finish my collegiate career strong up at Michigan.”

Burnett began his college career at Texas Tech in 2020. He spent one season with the Red Raiders before transferring to Alabama in April 2021.

Burnett was ruled out for his first year with the Tide after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He made 27 appearances for Alabama in the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Burnett transferred to Michigan in March 2023 and has been one of its key players for the past few seasons. Next season will be his third year with the team.

Nimari Burnett helped Michigan reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines star Nimari Burnett - Source: Getty

Nimari Burnett helped Michigan win the Big Ten Conference title to book a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The No. 5-seeded Wolverines took down No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before beating No. 4 seed Texas A&M 91-79 in the second round.

However, Burnett's Wolverines crashed out of March Madness in the Sweet 16, following a 78-65 loss to top-seed Auburn.

Burnett finished the 2024-25 season averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

