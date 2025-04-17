Michigan State HC Tom Izzo issues stern warning to staff over tampering rules

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is frustrated with coaches and other staff approaching players during the season. It is currently the most debated issue in college basketball, and Izzo hasn't minced a single word as he openly spoke against these rules.

Tom Izzo has had enough, and he made himself absolutely clear that he won't tolerate any of his staff members approaching players during the ongoing season. He also called the 'NIL Agents' as conduits.

The Hall of Fame coach is not only agitated with the tampering of rules, but he is disappointed with the broken system in college basketball. Similarly, the NIL agents walk with the players in their every step and act as middlemen, something which Izzo doesn't like.

He doesn't want people interfering between the players and the programs especially during the season.

“These guys have had people in their ear all year long,” he said. “They’re being forced to navigate that, with most of the public attention focused on the negative things of that," Izzo told on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old veteran coach isn't again players making a buck but he does not like the way the entire system works. Therefore he feels that it is doing more bad than good.

"The system was set up without any proper guidelines. It has not helped any players make decisions. They're left to get middlemen and other people involved in their lilives

Spartans head coach Tom Izzo also voiced his opinions on the transfer portal in college basketball

Tom Izzo feels platyer should be more focused on playing the sport rather than focusing on the negative side of things. He believes that the nagging of a NIL agent will surely affect a player's life, especially during the season.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan State at Auburn - Source: Imagn

"We created a bad system," Tom Izzo added. "The players are being forced to navigate that, with most of the public attention focused on the negative things of that. Not about MSU, about all of college sports. These guys have had people in their ear all year long."

He strictly wants a player who understands the culture, wants to win and develops a deep lifetime bonding with their universities. These are the three primary things that he values in a player.

The rise of NIL deals among players see them charge exorbitant rates from colleges. While it was created as an avenue for the players to earn money through their Name, Image and Likeness, it has gradually become a tactic for the players to price themselves out and enter the transfer portal at their own convenience.

