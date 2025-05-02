Michigan State HC Tom Izzo steps into new interim role as program searches for Alan Haller replacement

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has an additional responsibility this season after being named the team's deputy athletic director. He will share the role with co-interim athletic director Jennifer Smith while the Spartans look for a permanent replacement for Alan Haller.

Haller, who has led MSU's athletic department since September 2021, was under contract with the program through August 2026. However, he will leave the team on May 11. Haller's reason for exiting Michigan State has not been revealed.

In a statement, Michigan State's president, Kevin Guskiewicz, expressed his gratitude toward Haller.

“I’m grateful for Alan’s leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership,” Guskiewicz said on Thursday. “He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity.”

Under Haller, MSU won Big Ten championships in men’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s gymnastics, men’s hockey and women’s cross country. The Spartans also made several postseason runs across sports.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Izzo steps into his co-interim athletic director role that he will share with Smith.

Izzo has been MSU's basketball coach since 1995. He led the Spartans to the national championship in 2000.

In April 2016, Izzo was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tom Izzo led Michigan State to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

Tom Izzo led Michigan State to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans had previously won the Big Ten regular season title and lost to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

In March Madness, Michigan State beat Bryant in the first round, New Mexico in the second round and Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. However, MSU's winning run ended against Auburn in the national quarterfinals.

Although Izzo will have added responsibility as MSU's co-athletic director this offseason, he will also be focused on building his basketball team to compete for the national title next season.

