Michigan State HC Tom Izzo takes a subtle shot at Pitino family ahead of New Mexico matchup

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo can't seem to catch a break with the Pitino family. After the No. 2-seeded Spartans beat No. 15 seed Bryant in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, MSU set up a clash with Richard Pitino's New Mexico in the second round.

While discussing the challenge of facing St. John's coach Rick Pitino's son on Sunday, Izzo took a subtle dig at the family in what was a backhanded compliment.

“Good coach,” Izzo said of New Mexico coach Richard. “Another team that has some size inside. It's a good team, and I think they beat a very good Marquette team. Those guys play hard as hell too, so when we break down the film I'm sure we're going to find out (Donovan) Dent is a hell of a player. He gets in the paint.

“I think he had a few more turnovers than he normally has tonight. But he makes things happen. A big kid inside that's good. That's a good team. I don't think you win the number of game, I mean they beat UCLA, they beat USC. Those teams beat us.

“I know Richard, and I know Rick. [That] Damn family's ruining my life here."

Richard's No. 10-seeded New Mexico Lobos upset the No. 7-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles 75-66 in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament. They will look to cause another major upset when they face Tom Izzo's MSU on Sunday.

MSU has beaten New Mexico in both of its previous meetings. However, the last win came in 1985 after the first victory in 1970.

Richard Pitino's New Mexico eyeing historic feat ahead of facing Tom Izzo's MSU

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

The New Mexico Lobos have never been to the Sweet 16 of the March Madness. However, Richard Pitino and Co. will want to make history at the expense of Michigan State. Nonetheless, Izzo's team is tipped as a firm favorite heading into the clash against the Lobos.

The Michigan State (28-6) vs. New Mexico (27-7) second-round game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be broadcast live on TNT. Fans can also livestream the clash on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Michigan State vs. New Mexico March Madness game:

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

