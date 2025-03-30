  • home icon
  Michigan State vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Johni Broome

Michigan State vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Johni Broome

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 30, 2025 23:31 GMT
Coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn will return to the school
Coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn will return to the school's second-ever Final Four after a standout game from Johni Broome. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

The top two seeds in the South Regional battled for the final spot in the 2025 Final Four. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers made it a clean sweep for the top seeds by taking down No. 2 seed Michigan State 70-64. Auburn will now advance to an all-top-seed Final Four and will face fellow SEC foe Florida in a national semifinal on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Auburn Box Score

Michigan State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
J. Kohler171120114
S. Zapala2310114
J. Richardson11313103
J. Fears Jr.2451114
J. Akins15310000
F. Fidler9501010
C. Carr4400101
C. Cooper2300032
T. Holloman2220020
Auburn

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
J. Broome251421121
D. Cardwell5610203
C. Baker-Mazara6251000
D. Jones8010033
M. Kelly8631003
C. Johnson8600114
C. Moore0110001
T. Pettiford10131101
Michigan State vs. Auburn Game Summary

Michigan State took an early 8-6 lead, but Auburn responded with the key run of the game. The Tigers had a 17-0 run, topped with a Johni Broome 3-pointer to make it 23-8 with 10:29 remaining in the first half. That spurt made all the difference in an otherwise competitive afternoon of basketball.

Michigan State pulled within 27-22 on a Jaxon Kohler 3-pointer with 3:23 remaining in the half. Auburn ended up with a 33-24 halftime advantage.

Michigan State pulled within 35-30 on a Jeremy Fears Jr. layup with 17:39 to play. Auburn responded by extending the lead to 12 points on multiple occasions.

Auburn was led by Broome, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. The only other Tiger who had a double-figure scoring game was Tahaad Pettiford, who chipped in 10 points off the bench for Auburn.

Jaxon Kohler paced Michigan State with 17 points, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting, and 11 rebounds. Jaden Akins tallied 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jase Richardson added 11 points for the Spartans.

State shot just 34% overall in defeat, although the Spartans did outrebound Auburn 40-38.

Auburn will now face top-seeded Florida. This is the Tigers' second Final Four appearance ever, after a 2019 trip with Coach Bruce Pearl.

Edited by Joe Cox
