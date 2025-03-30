Michigan State vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Johni Broome

The top two seeds in the South Regional battled for the final spot in the 2025 Final Four. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers made it a clean sweep for the top seeds by taking down No. 2 seed Michigan State 70-64. Auburn will now advance to an all-top-seed Final Four and will face fellow SEC foe Florida in a national semifinal on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Auburn Box Score

Michigan State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Kohler 17 11 2 0 1 1 4 S. Zapala 2 3 1 0 1 1 4 J. Richardson 11 3 1 3 1 0 3 J. Fears Jr. 2 4 5 1 1 1 4 J. Akins 15 3 1 0 0 0 0 F. Fidler 9 5 0 1 0 1 0 C. Carr 4 4 0 0 1 0 1 C. Cooper 2 3 0 0 0 3 2 T. Holloman 2 2 2 0 0 2 0

Auburn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Broome 25 14 2 1 1 2 1 D. Cardwell 5 6 1 0 2 0 3 C. Baker-Mazara 6 2 5 1 0 0 0 D. Jones 8 0 1 0 0 3 3 M. Kelly 8 6 3 1 0 0 3 C. Johnson 8 6 0 0 1 1 4 C. Moore 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 T. Pettiford 10 1 3 1 1 0 1

Michigan State vs. Auburn Game Summary

Michigan State took an early 8-6 lead, but Auburn responded with the key run of the game. The Tigers had a 17-0 run, topped with a Johni Broome 3-pointer to make it 23-8 with 10:29 remaining in the first half. That spurt made all the difference in an otherwise competitive afternoon of basketball.

Michigan State pulled within 27-22 on a Jaxon Kohler 3-pointer with 3:23 remaining in the half. Auburn ended up with a 33-24 halftime advantage.

Michigan State pulled within 35-30 on a Jeremy Fears Jr. layup with 17:39 to play. Auburn responded by extending the lead to 12 points on multiple occasions.

Auburn was led by Broome, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. The only other Tiger who had a double-figure scoring game was Tahaad Pettiford, who chipped in 10 points off the bench for Auburn.

Jaxon Kohler paced Michigan State with 17 points, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting, and 11 rebounds. Jaden Akins tallied 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jase Richardson added 11 points for the Spartans.

State shot just 34% overall in defeat, although the Spartans did outrebound Auburn 40-38.

Auburn will now face top-seeded Florida. This is the Tigers' second Final Four appearance ever, after a 2019 trip with Coach Bruce Pearl.

