Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW predictions, odds and picks for March 6 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 06, 2025 20:09 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

No. 11-seed Iowa will take on No. 6-seed Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament on Thursday night inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (21-9) opened their postseason with an impressive 81-54 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday night. They established a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and remained in control for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Michigan State (21-8) begins the postseason on Thursday on the back of recent inconsistent results despite its strong start to the season, despite closing the regular season with a 73-58 victory over Minnesota at home on Saturday.

The winner of this matchup will face No. 3 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW prediction

Iowa’s loss to the Spartans in December was a tough lesson, as the team gave up a strong second-half lead.

Since then, the Hawkeyes have shown improvement, going 12-7. Michigan State, on the other hand, has gone 11-8 in what has been a challenging Big Ten season.

Looking at this trajectory, Thursday’s game is looking to be set up in a different light compared to the matchup in December.

Iowa’s dominant first-round win appears to have given them momentum, and they are likely to be more prepared for a rematch. With confidence from their strong start, the Hawkeyes are in a good position to defeat Michigan State and move on to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Iowa 72

Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW odds

TeamSpread Total Money Line
Michigan State+1.5 (-115)U 150.5 (-115)- 105
Iowa- 1.5 (-115)O 150.5 (-120)- 130
Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW head-to-head

When both teams faced off last December, it was the Spartans that triumphed with a 68-66 victory after the Hawkeyes lost a significant fourth-quarter lead.

However, before December’s loss, Iowa had won four straight games in this series, while it leads the all-time series, 43-31.

MSU leads in the series 18-16 In East Lansing, while Iowa leads 24-10 on home court. Both teams are tied 3-3 in neutral venues.

Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW key players

Grace Vanslooten is the top scorer for the Spartans with 15.6 points per game, while Jaddan Simmons is top for assists with 3.2 per game/

Lucy Olsen leads Iowa in points per game (18.1) with assists (4.7).

How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAW?

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Gio Vergara
