Michigan State vs. Iowa: Player stats and box score, March 6, 2025, 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 8 Michigan State had an early challenge at Iowa, but turned a decisive road victory into another Big Ten title with a 91-84 win. Michigan State (25-5, 16-3 in the Big Ten) sealed the league crown even with a showdown with Michigan coming up. Iowa (15-15, 6-13 in the Big Ten) gave an inspired effort early, but fell behind and took the loss.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Player Stats and Box Score

Michigan State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Kohler 15 6 1 1 0 0 1 24 J. Fears Jr. 14 3 3 2 0 1 3 20 J. Akins 15 2 4 1 0 0 3 32 S. Zapala 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 J. Richardson 22 4 2 1 0 1 1 33 T. Holloman 11 0 4 1 0 2 2 28 F. Fidler 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 14 C. Cooper 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 14 X. Booker 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 C. Carr 8 5 1 0 4 1 1 23

Iowa

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Thelwell 7 2 2 1 0 2 1 29 J. Dix 18 7 4 0 0 0 1 38 S. Traore 15 3 3 0 0 1 3 20 L. Dembele 4 1 0 0 0 1 4 16 Pa. Sandfort 15 7 1 1 1 2 4 35 E. Brauns 7 1 1 1 2 1 5 17 B. Harding 6 4 6 1 0 2 2 13 C. Kingsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Pr. Sandfort 12 7 1 0 2 0 3 30 R. Mulvey 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Summary

Michigan State opened strong, taking an 11-5 advantage in the game's first four minutes. But Iowa responded with a 22-2 run that saw their lead grow to 27-13 on a Seydou Traore layup with 9:06 left in the first half. The Hawkeyes held a 37-30 lead at halftime and seemed poised to deliver an upset.

Iowa pushed the lead as high as 11 points and led 58-48 with 12:13 to play. But Michigan State roared back going on an 11-0 run to take the lead on a Coen Carr dunk with 9:52 remaining. Iowa pulled within 67-64, but State went on a 14-0 run to salt the game away.

State was led by Jase Richardson, who posted 22 points while shooting 7-for-13. Jaxon Kohler and Jaden Akins each added 15 points, with Kohler grabbing six rebounds. Jeremy Fears Jr. chipped in 14 points and Tre Holloman added 11 more, including three 3-pointers.

Iowa was led by Josh Dix, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Seydou Traore added 15 points. Payton Sandfort matched that effort with 15 points and Pryce Sandford each added 12 points, with each grabbing seven rebounds.

Michigan State will host No. 18 Michigan on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Iowa will travel to Nebraska for a Sunday game. If Iowa loses, the Hawkeyes will miss the Big Ten Tournament.

