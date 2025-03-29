Michigan vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Johni Broome

The No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines made an early upset push, but the top-seeded Auburn Tigers were able to hold them off late in a 78-65 win. Auburn now moves on to the Elite Eight to face No. 2 seed Michigan State on Sunday.

Michigan vs. Auburn Box Score

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF D. Wolf 20 6 1 0 1 4 1 V. Golden 10 9 0 1 2 3 1 T. Donaldson 5 1 0 1 0 4 2 N. Burnett 10 7 2 0 1 1 3 R. Jones 6 2 0 3 0 1 4 W. Tschetter 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 P. Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LJ Cason 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 R. Gayle Jr. 7 1 1 1 1 1 4

Auburn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Broome 22 16 1 2 0 5 5 D. Cardwell 1 9 3 1 0 0 3 C. Baker-Mazara 6 2 2 2 1 3 4 D. Jones 20 4 2 0 0 1 1 M. Kelly 5 6 1 1 0 2 1 C. Johnson 4 5 3 2 3 1 4 C. Moore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Pettiford 20 0 3 1 1 3 1

Michigan vs. Auburn Game Summary

The first half was deeply competitive as neither team managed to amass a lead of more than four points at any time. Michigan took a 27-23 lead on a 3-pointer from Nimari Burnett with 5:22 to play in the first half. But Auburn came back to claim a 30-29 lead at halftime.

Michigan had an impressive run in the second half, stretching a 37-36 edge to 48-39 on a pair of Will Tschetter free throws with 12:26 to play. But Auburn answered with a 10-0 run to retake the lead on a Tahaad Pettiford jumper with 9:56 remaining. Auburn then stretched a 51-50 lead to 59-50 on a Denver Jones layup with 7:27 remaining. Michigan never pulled closer than six after that.

Auburn was led by Johni Broome, who had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Tigers. Denver Jones added 20 points and Tahaad Pettiford tallied 20 more points off the bench.

Danny Wolf paced Michigan with 20 points and six rebounds. Vladislav Goldin added 10 points and nine rebounds. Nimari Burnett tallied 10 points and seven boards. Michigan shot just 36% overall and 5-for-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Auburn outrebounded Michigan 48-33.

Auburn's battle with Michigan State on Sunday will make the Tigers' third Elite Eight appearance in program history. Bruce Pearl took the Tigers to the Final Four in 2019, and the previous Elite Eight game was played in 1986.

