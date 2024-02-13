Michigan vs Illinois basketball injury report, February 13: Latest on Jace Howard, Ian Burns and more

The Michigan Wolverines go on the road to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are 8-16 and coming off a 79-59 blowout loss to Nebraska on Saturday. They are just 2-8 in their last 10 games but did score an upset win over Wisconsin.

“The fellas after the game in the locker room basically said, ‘Hey, this is a birthday gift for you,’” coach Juwan Howard said, via DetroitNews. “It's nice to know that our guys get a chance to sleep on their pillow with a smile on their face, and hopefully, the food tastes a lot better tonight than it did some other nights … because it's been a grind.”

Meanwhile, No. 14 Illinois is 17-6 and coming off an 88-80 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

Heading into the game, the Wolverines have a fairly clean injury report.

Michigan Wolverines injury report

The Michigan Wolverines have three players on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Jace Howards' injury update

Jace Howard is considered questionable to play against Illinois after missing the last three games due to an undisclosed injury.

Howard already missed time earlier this season due to a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia, which was a tough blow as he is a key member for Michigan.

"This is unfortunate for Jace as he is a vital member of this program," said Juwan Howard, via the team website. "We know over the next four to six weeks, he will be diligent and work as hard as he can to get healthy.

"You never want to get injured, especially at the beginning of a season. It hasn't been easy not being with my brothers on the floor; however, I am going to continue to be a voice and make an impact."

Howard is averaging 2.2 points per game this season, having played just five games.

Ian Burns' injury update

Ian Burns is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against Indiana, as the sophomore guard has been limited to just five games this season.

Burns is averaging 0.4 PPG in three minutes of action.

Cooper Smith's injury update

Cooper Smith remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Smith last played on Feb. 10 against Nebraska and averaged 0.4 points per game in two minutes of action.