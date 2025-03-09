Michigan vs. Michigan State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jase Richardson

No. 8 Michigan State finished the regular season with a significant 79-62 league win over in-state rival No. 17 Michigan. Tom Izzo's Spartans (26-5, 17-3 in the Big Ten) had already clinched the top seed at next week's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. With the loss, Michigan (22-9, 14-6 in the Big Ten) falls to the No. 3 seed in that tournament.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Box Scores

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Wolf 18 13 4 1 1 3 3 36 T. Donaldson 2 1 3 0 0 2 0 22 N. Burnett 5 4 0 1 0 4 3 28 R. Jones 3 1 0 2 0 1 3 25 V. Goldin 29 6 1 3 1 4 3 31 LJ Cason 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 17 P. Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 J. Pippen 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 R. Gayle Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 W. Tschetter 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 9

Michigan State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Kohler 9 7 1 1 2 1 3 25 J. Fears Jr. 7 1 6 3 0 5 4 19 J. Akins 11 5 3 2 0 3 3 27 S. Zapala 2 3 1 0 1 1 3 11 J. Richardson 18 5 3 1 0 2 1 30 K. Teng 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 T. Holloman 20 3 1 0 0 1 2 26 G. Normand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 F. Fidler 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 C. Cooper 4 8 0 0 1 0 1 20 N. Sanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 X. Booker 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 7 C. Carr 4 1 1 1 1 0 2 17

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Summary

Michigan State trailed for only a few seconds early in the game. The Spartans grabbed an 8-3 edge on a Jaden Akins 3-pointer with 16:54 to play in the first half. Michigan State followed that with a 12-3 run to open up a 20-6 edge courtesy of a Tre Holloway jumper with 12:21 in the first half.

The Spartans put down the pedal from there, opening up a 50-26 lead on a Holloway jumper before Michigan scored the last basket of the first half.

Michigan rallied in the second half, pulling as close as 11 points on a pair of Vladislav Goldin free throws that cut the margin to 61-50 with 9:23 to play. The Wolverines didn't get any closer.

Michigan State was led by Tre Holloway, who tallied 20 points, including three 3-pointers, off the bench. Jase Richardson added 18 points and five rebounds. Jaden Akins chipped in 11 points for the Spartans.

Michigan got an impressive game from Vladislav Goldin, who had 29 points and six rebounds while shooting 9-for-12 from the floor. Danny Wolf added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Michigan State will face the winner of Oregon and Indiana in a game that will be played on Friday afternoon. Michigan will likely face Purdue on Friday, unless the Boilermakers are upset by the winner of a No.11/No. 14 seed battle. Both teams are certainly safe in the NCAA field, although each could see its seed rise or fall by a seed line or even two.

