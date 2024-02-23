Michigan vs Northwestern basketball injury report, February 22: Latest on the Big Ten matchup

Michigan is set to come up against Northwestern in an exciting Big Ten matchup on Thursday evening. The Wolverines (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) face the big challenge of bouncing back against the Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten), having lost their last three games.

Northwestern has won three of its past four games and will be more confident heading into the next game. The Wolverines are also 2-7 on the road, limiting their prospects of winning at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Nonetheless, Michigan has won the last six games against Northwestern and this could help build their momentum despite being the underdog for the encounter. However, the Wildcats are out to secure a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance season, which poses a huge challenge for the Wolverines.

Let's examine the injury situation on both teams ahead of the Big Ten encounter.

Michigan's injury reports

Michigan is dealing with no injuries ahead of the game against Northwestern.

Northwestern injury reports

Northwestern also has no players on its injury report. The Wildcats will be entering the game with loads of confidence, hoping to end the five-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Who started the last game for Michigan?

Michigan's last game was against their in-state rival, Michigan State, on Sunday and it ended in a 73-63 defeat for the Wolverines. The team started Jaelin Llewellyn, Oliver Nkamhoua, Nimari Burnett, Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr.

Who started the last game for Northwestern?

Northwestern was up against Indiana in its last game on Sunday and the Wildcats secured a 76-72 win over the Fighting Illini. The Wildcats started with Boo Buie, Ryan Langborg, Matthew Nicholson, Brooks Bamhizer and Nick Martinelli.