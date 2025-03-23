Michigan vs. Notre Dame women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Hannah Hidalgo

No. 3 seed Notre Dame had no difficult racing past No. 6 seed Michigan and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. With its 76-55 win, Notre Dame advances to the regionals in Birmingham and will face the winner of No. 2 seed TCU and No. 7 seed Louisville.

Michigan vs. Notre Dame box score

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Swords 17 6 0 1 0 4 1 M. Holloway 7 1 5 1 0 1 3 O. Olson 20 2 1 0 1 5 2 J. Hobbs 5 4 1 0 1 2 3 G. Kampschroeder 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 A. Van Timmeren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Crockett 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Y. Grabovskaia 2 4 0 1 1 0 1 T. Delfosse 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 M. Brown 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 B. Daniels 1 2 1 2 0 1 4

Notre Dame

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF L. King 18 15 3 2 0 0 2 M. Westbeld 4 2 1 1 0 1 2 H. Hidalgo 21 1 3 2 1 2 2 O. Miles 8 4 5 1 0 0 3 S. Citron 16 6 1 0 0 0 4 K. Koval 2 3 0 0 1 4 1 B. Tehrani 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 L. Karlen 4 0 2 1 0 1 2 L. Jensen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C. Prosper 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 S. Cernugel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Michigan vs. Notre Dame game summary

The Irish scored the first six points of the game to immediately take control. Notre Dame pushed its lead to 20-10 on a Sonia Citron 3-pointer. Notre Dame then scored the next 10 points, taking a 30-10 lead on a Hannah Hidalgo 3-pointer. The Irish led 32-12 after the first quarter.

Notre Dame led 46-28 at halftime and stretched out its lead even more in the second half. The Irish led 61-36 at the end of the third quarter and cruised home with the easy victory.

Notre Dame was led by Hannah Hidalgo, who had 21 points. Liatu King added 15 points and 15 rebounds and did not miss a shot, going 7-for-7 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the foul line. Sonia Citron added 16 points and six rebounds and made three 3-pointers.

Olivia Olson paced Michigan with 20 points. Syla Swords added 17 points and six rebounds, while connecting on 3-for-5 3-point shooting.

For the game, Michigan shot just 37%. Oddly, the Wolverines were 5-for-10 from 3-point range, so the team connected on 50% of its' 3-point tries, but just 34% (16 for 47) of its' two-point attempts.

Notre Dame will face TCU or Louisville in Birmingham on Saturday. A potential Elite Eight meeting with Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee or Illinois would avait with a victory on Saturday.

