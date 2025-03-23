Michigan vs. Texas A&M: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Roddy Gayle Jr.

No. 5 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Texas A&M had an epic battle, but the Wolverines for the second time in the NCAA Tournament had the late answers to post the victory, 91-79. With the win, Michigan will face the winner of Auburn and Creighton in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Michigan vs. Texas A&M Box Score

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN V. Goldin 23 12 1 0 3 3 4 32 D. Wolf 14 9 4 0 3 1 1 35 T. Donaldson 8 6 4 0 0 1 3 26 R. Jones 7 7 4 1 0 1 3 30 N. Burnett 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 12 R. Gayle Jr. 26 4 1 1 0 1 1 30 L. Cason 11 2 3 0 0 1 2 20 W. Tschetter 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 14 H. Hochberg 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 P. Brooks 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Texas A&M

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Taylor IV 14 0 4 2 1 2 5 25 A. Garcia 11 6 1 0 0 0 2 24 M. Obaseki 6 1 2 1 0 0 2 20 H. Coleman III 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 22 H. Hefner 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 13 P. Payne 26 5 0 0 1 3 4 25 Z. Phelps 6 7 6 3 0 2 0 24 C. Wilcher 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 13 S. Washington 5 1 1 1 0 0 4 13 J. Carter 3 5 0 0 1 0 3 21

Michigan vs. Texas A&M Game Summary

The two teams battled to a competitive matchup throughout play. With Texas A&M leading 10-9, Michigan reeled off six straight points to take the lead. The Wolverines led 17-11, but then Andersson Garcia hit consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game. A&M took a six point lead and off a CJ Wilcher 3-pointer, went to intermission with a 39-35 advantage.

A&M pushed its edge to nine points on a Jace Carter 3-pointer. That made it 48-39 with 16:50 to play. A&M pulled out to a 10-point edge, but Michigan would not go away. The Wolverines rallied back to a 71-70 lead on a pair of Roddy Gayle Jr. free throws with 6:08 to play.

Michigan did not surrender that lead. A&M pulled within three points, but Tre Donaldson hit a tough spinning shot in the lane with 59 seconds to play that sent Michigan on to victory. Michigan outrebounded A&M 43-36 and shot 29-for-36 from the foul line.

Roddy Gayle Jr. led Michigan with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Vladislav Goldin aided the Wolverine cause with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Danny Wolf chipped in 14 points and nine boards. LJ Cason added 11 points.

Pharrel Payne paced the Aggies with 26 points and five rebounds. Wade Taylor IV chipped in 14 points and four assists, but shot just 4-for-15. Andersson Garcia added 11 points and six boards.

With the win, Michigan will play either Auburn or Creighton in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta. The Wolverines have been something of a surprise this season in the Big Ten and apparently will continue that path.

