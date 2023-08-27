Michigan Wolverines fill scholarship slot with 6-foot-9 Argentine prospect Lee Aaliya to bolster squad

Lee Aaliya, the Argentinian prospect, has committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The 18-year-old has played in three international championships, including this year's FIBA U-19 World Cup. The 6-foot-9 teenager had a blast playing in the FIBA World Cup and is one of the best international prospects of his class.

There have been quite some talks about his game and at 6-foot-9, his skillset is nothing but unique. Out of all the offers, Lee chose Michigan over Miami, UConn, and other schools.

Playing internationally, Lee knows how to make space for his teammates, as he was a crucial part of Argentina's offense. Aaliya can shoot, pass, and create his own shots in the paint area.

Though, his rebounding is pretty exceptional. He averaged 17 points and 9 rebounds in the FIBA World Cup. His points off the offensive rebounds in each game made him a threat in the low post area. He is pretty active on the boards, which makes him quite the contributor.

Lee Aaliya will strengthen the Wolverines' backcourt

Michigan has two graduates who hold the backcourt, Olivier Nkamhoua and Tray Jackson. Both are graduates and with the addition of Lee Aaliya, Michigan's backcourt will have solid support. Aaliya, who is a reliable rebounder and scorer, has the ability to make space for his teammates and can well shoot from beyond the arc.

Lee Aaliya (Instagram)

On the defensive end, Aaliya is a great rim protector. Not only that, but his athleticism plays a huge role in guarding tougher areas in the paint. While there is a lot of room for development for the teenager, he is a solid addition to the Wolverines roster.

The Wolverines made their last appearance in the tournament back in 2022, where they lost to Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen. It will be interesting to see Lee Aaliya perform in his freshman year. Considering the game pace to be different and the level of physicality, Aaliya would have to adjust to these attributes.

Apart from that, the Argentinian will have a lot to prove once on the college basketball scene. He shows signs of great potential, with a unique skill set for his size. Aaliya will have more minutes on the floor as a freshman than he would've at other major schools. With their 2023-24 season scheduled to tip off on the 3rd of November, Lee Aaliya's debut wearing the Wolverines jersey is much awaited.