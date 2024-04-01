"Might be the best name is college BBall": Stephen A. Smith heaps praise on Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht amid Elite Eight showdown

With the Elite Eight underway, Stephen A. Smith has made his pick clear for the best player in college basketball currently and it is Dalton Knecht from Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers guard has averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 rebounds this season on an efficient 45.8% and 39.2% 3-point efficiency line while leading the Volunteers to a 27-8 record. Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the 22-year-old guard.

"That might be the best name is college BBall and night now — this kid Knecht on @Vol_Hoops. I'll say this: @BoilerBall had better find a way to slow him down on his perimeter shooter otherwise they’re not going to the Final Four!"

In a matchup between the two favorites for the National Player of the Year Award, Stephen A. Smith has taken Knecht's side over the Purdue Boilermakers' Zach Edey, who won last year's award as well.

In the last three games of the NCAA Tournament, Knecht has come alive, tallying at least 18 points in each encounter, shooting close to eight threes a game each night out.

The race for National Player of the Year is a prelude to Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

In a 1-seed vs. 2-seed battle, the story of the game might be the clash between the two National Player of the Year Contenders. Zach Edey built his case again after a phenomenal year in 2022-23, which saw him win the award.

This year, his numbers have improved across the board, as his nation-leading 24.6 points are up from 22.3 last year. His rebounding numbers have almost stayed the same, with his efficiency taking a major bump and coinciding with an increased scoring output.

On the other hand, Dalton Knecht has improved in the last year, increasing his scoring output by a point despite playing five fewer minutes each contest.

The NCAA Tournament, however, is where the Purdue superstar takes the lead. Averaging close to 27 points a night, he has also chipped in with over 16 rebounds, dominating the glass night in and night out.

His 50+ points, 35-rebound 2-game sample to begin March Madness was the first of its kind as Purdue right the wrong of last year's heartbreak to Fairleigh Dickinson.

In a matchup between these two heavyweights, who do you think comes out on top? Let us know in the comments below.