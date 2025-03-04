"Mikaylah williams clears" "Fraudulent": College hoops fans outraged as Texas guard Madison Booker wins SEC Player of the Year award

Texas sophomore Madison Booker was named as SEC Player of the Year, sparking ire among some college basketball fans.

Ad

She made history in the Big 12 during the 2023-24 season as the first freshman to win Player of the Year. In Texas’ inaugural SEC season, she has repeated the feat, winning the SEC Player of the Year award.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This displeased several fans who believed she was undeserving of the award, and they did not shy away from expressing their feelings on social media.

“Mikaylah Williams clears and it showed when they played,” a fan wrote under the award announcement on SEC’s X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I don’t like LSU but Morrow should’ve won this”, another fan echoed

“Fraudulent asf😭😭 we guess,” someone else commented

“Ima let yall finish, but that award shoulda been Aneesah’s,” another fan wrote.

“Girl shoots 2-14 , 4-19 etc from the field and she won player of the year ? 😂,” a fan queried

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer was named SEC Coach of the Year, making it a special night for the Longhorns.

Ad

Rori Harmon was also selected to the SEC All-Defensive team, while Jordan Lee earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The awards were decided by votes from all 16 SEC head coaches, though they could not vote for their own players.

Madison Booker key to Texas’ strong start in SEC

In their inaugural SEC season, No. 2 Texas made an immediate impact, sharing the regular-season conference title with South Carolina after both teams finished 15-1 in conference play.

Ad

Booker has been a key factor in the Longhorns' success this season, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 41.7% from three and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

She also ranks second on the team in rebounds (6.5 per game), dishes out 2.9 assists per game and has recorded six double-doubles this season.

Next up, Texas heads to Greenville, S.C., for the SEC Tournament. They will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, facing either No. 6 Alabama, No. 11 Florida or No. 14 Auburn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here