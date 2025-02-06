Mike Woodson Hot Seat: Who can replace Indiana HC if he gets fired? 

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson's tenure is currently under intense scrutiny after the Hoosiers’ loss to Wisconsin. With the team having lost four of their last five games, Woodson's future seems uncertain, especially with the NCAA Tournament just over a month away.

After the game, Woodson appeared eager to leave the court but was urged by forward Luke Goode to shake hands with the Maryland coaching staff. The boos from fans were unmistakable, adding to the growing frustration with Mike Woodson's leadership.

If his tenure comes to an end, Indiana will need to bring in a seasoned coach who can restore the winning culture the Hoosiers are known for.

Here are five options for them to consider if they part ways with Mike Woodson.

5 potential replacements if Mike Woodson is fired by Indiana

#1. Chris Beard – Ole Miss Rebels

Chris Beard is a seasoned head coach with significant experience at several prominent programs. He spent time at Texas, Texas Tech, Little Rock, Angelo State and McMurry before landing at Ole Miss.

Despite past legal issues, Beard has found success at Ole Miss, guiding the Rebels to an impressive trajectory. While the team has hit a rough patch this season, Beard has a proven track record of getting teams back on track. Indiana could benefit from his extensive experience and ability to build competitive teams.

#2. Scott Drew – Baylor Bears

Scott Drew has been with Baylor since 2003, and his success at the helm of the Bears has been remarkable. Drew has turned the program into a powerhouse, building a winning program with consistent success.

Indiana would have a hard time luring him away from Baylor, but his reputation as a recruiter and his ability to bring back a winning culture could make him a great fit for the Hoosiers. Drew’s leadership has helped Baylor exceed expectations year after year, and he could help restore the winning tradition at Indiana.

#3. Mick Cronin – UCLA Bruins

Mick Cronin is another coach with a proven ability to win, making him a strong candidate for the Indiana job. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Cronin is not afraid to hold his players accountable, as evidenced by his public criticism of his UCLA team for being “soft” earlier this season.

His intensity is something that aligns well with the expectations of Indiana’s fanbase. Cronin has consistently built competitive teams and could bring the discipline and winning mentality that Indiana needs.

#4. Nate Oats – Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Oats has proven himself at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to the Final Four last season and consistently taking them to the NCAA Tournament. Oats is a rising star in college basketball, and his success at Alabama makes him a strong candidate for Indiana.

With four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, Oats is on track to make it five this season. His ability to compete at the highest level, particularly in the tough SEC, shows that he could thrive in the Big Ten and help return Indiana to prominence.

#5. Bruce Pearl – Auburn Tigers

Bruce Pearl has had a colorful coaching career, but he has also proven to be a successful and dynamic leader. One thing that sets Pearl apart is his stated desire to coach at Indiana — something he has expressed multiple times, including after playing against the Hoosiers in 2023.

Pearl, who began his head coaching career at Southern Indiana, has since transformed Auburn into a perennial contender, now ranked No. 1 in the country. If the timing were right, Indiana could lure Pearl away from Auburn, where he has enjoyed great success, making him a potential game-changing hire.

Ultimately, Indiana needs a coach who can rebuild the team, reinvigorate the fanbase, and return the Hoosiers to national prominence. Mike Woodson is just not doing this right now, so the right hire will be crucial in determining the program’s future and the direction of Indiana basketball for years to come.

