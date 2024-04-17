MiLaysia Fulwiley, Aneesah Morrow, and more ready to rep women's college basketball in 2x WNBA champ Kelsey Plum's DAWG class

Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum announced the full list of players for her upcoming Dawg Class on Tuesday.

The point of the class is to prepare female basketball players for when they turn professional by easing the transition between college and the pro league.

But which college basketball players has she picked to be involved with the second-ever Dawg Class?

Which college basketball players are in Kelsey Plum's Dawg Class?

MiLaysia Fulwiley

MiLaysia Fulwiley had a strong freshman year for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Apart from being a part of the undefeated national championship-winning team, Fulwiley was awarded the MVP of the SEC Tournament after scoring 24 points in the final. She is set to become the face of the Gamecocks, especially after Kamilla Cardoso entered the WNBA.

Raven Johnson

Like Fulwiley, Raven Johnson also plays for the South Carolina Gamecocks and is likely to become one of their main scorers after Cardoso's departure. Johnson made history in 2021 after becoming the first woman to play in the men's All-American at the Iverson Classic and has kept playing in a consistent form throughout her career. She averaged 8.1 points per game last season, and this should be expected to increase in the future.

Deja Kelly

Deja Kelly is one of the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Atlantic Coast Conference's strongest players. She has been a part of the ACC's first team for the last three seasons and averaged 16 points per game last season. However, her days in Chapel Hill are coming to an end as she has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Saniya Rivers

The NC State Wolfpack player has the potential to become a leader in the ACC in the future. The former Gamecock averaged 12 points per game last year, and her experience in the Dawg Class will enable her to develop her game, which could lead to NC State making a national championship next year.

Aziaha James

Another member of the Wolfpack who can help the program return to the Final Four next season is Aziaha James. She was one of the standout players for NC State during the NCAA Tournament, scoring 29 points against Stanford and 27 points against Texas.

KK Arnold

KK Arnold is widely tipped to be the main replacement for Paige Bueckers in the UConn Huskies program come 2025. The freshman had a decent first year in college basketball, but with Bueckers leaving next year, Arnold will need to step up and show her worth in 2024, something that the Dawg Class will help her with.

Ta’Niya Latson

Ta’Niya Latson had an incredibly strong freshman season for the Florida State Seminoles and repeated this during her sophomore year. She has averaged 21 points per game in both seasons and has been a key part of a Florida State program that was knocked out early during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Amoore

Now with the Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Amoore became a record-setter with the Virginia Tech Hokies. During this season, the Australian became the all-time leader for assists in Virginia Tech program history, and her 6.8 average assists per game put her in the top five nationally.

Aneesah Morrow

Aneesah Morrow spent the first two years of her career at DePaul, where she dominated her opposition and scored an average of 25 points per game. Now with the LSU Tigers, Morrow is likely to fill the gap left by Angel Reese next season.

Shyanne Sellers

Shyanne Sellers is one of the Maryland Terrapins' top players, averaging 15.6 points a game and 5.5 assists, which puts her in the top 25 nationally. The Terrapins are a smaller program, so by being involved with the Dawg Class, Sellers will raise her profile.

