MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reaction to South Carolina teammate Sania Feagin’s inspired performance vs LSU Tigers

Sania Feagin dropped a cool and composed 12 points against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 24 to help South Carolina secure a 66-56 win. She added seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals on 66.6% shooting, making for the most efficient performance of the game.

As ESPNW highlighted Feagin’s continued improvement, her teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley summed up the senior’s performance with a single word.

"Pro," she wrote.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares message for Feagin’s performance vs Tigers | @laywitdabutter/ig

Earlier in the 2024-25 season, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley planned to take Feagin out of the starting lineup. However, the forward requested another chance to prove herself. Since then, she has given Staley no reason to bench her, starting in every Gamecocks contest this year.

"Sometimes you want players to respond in that way," she said on the "Carolina Calls" radio show on Wednesday. "You want her to want it, you want her to know to bet on herself, rely on her skill set."

"Don't let me change your viewpoint because of the decision that I make. You be you, we have a close enough relationship to where I listen, I'll give her another chance and she hasn't let any of us down."

Feagin is averaging career highs in points (7.4), rebounds (4.6), blocks (1.6) and assists (1.3) while shooting 57.5%. Her best scoring performance of the season came against USF on Dec. 15, when she posted 14 points and three rebounds on 70% shooting.

Dawn Staley reflects on Sania Feagin's loyalty to South Carolina

Following South Carolina’s victory over LSU — handing the Tigers their first loss of the season — Dawn Staley praised Feagin’s decision to remain with the Gamecocks. She said the senior’s loyalty makes her one of her more cherished players.

"Feagin is probably one of my more favorite players only because she stuck with us in a time and day when it's so much easier to just leave," Dawn Staley said after Gamecocks win against LSU.

"She could have been starting for someone else ... I think she's going to put herself in a real good position to play at the next level."

Before the 2024-25 season, Sania Feagin had only started two games for Staley. Her first start came against Arkansas on Feb. 29, 2024.

Her second start was in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Presbyterian, where she recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

