MiLaysia Fulwiley, JaMeesia Ford, Raven Johnson and more react as Sakima Walker announces transfer portal move

Former South Carolina Gamecocks center Sakima Walker will play her final year of college basketball with the California Golden Bears, she announced on social media Saturday.
Some of her former South Carolina teammates reacted to her post and offered words of encouragement as Walker embarks on her move to the West Coast.
"YEAHHH❤️," Chloe Kitts said.
"YESSS BROTHER 😈❤️❤️," MiLaysia Fulwiley added.
"yaa kima ❤️❤️," Sania Feagin wrote.
"YESSS KIMAA ❤️❤️🤞🏽," JaMeesia Ford said.
"❤️❤️❤️," Raven Johnson added
Walker averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game for the Gamecocks last season, when South Carolina made a run to the NCAA national championship game before losing to the UConn Huskies in the final. She was also part of the squad that won the national title a year earlier.
Before going to Columbia, Sakima Walker played two years for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In four years of college basketball, she has averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.
She will join a California squad that finished the season with a 25-9 record, advancing to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed before losing 59-46 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Sakima Walker became the second former South Carolina player to find a new home through the transfer portal, after MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred to the LSU Tigers on Friday.
South Carolina lands players after Sakima Walker, MiLaysia Fulwiley leave through the portal
Despite losing some talented players to the WNBA draft and the transfer portal, the South Carolina Gamecocks figure to be loaded again next season.
Coach Dawn Staley's program added recruits Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell. Makeer is the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. She is a combo guard who played high school ball at Montverde Academy. McDowell is a four-star prospect from Cy Springs, Texas.
The Gamecocks will also be joined by the nation's leading scorer, Ta'Niya Latson, who averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last year with the Florida State Seminoles.
Center Madina Okot will also join the Gamecocks after spending last season at Mississippi State, where she averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Among the players returning to Columbia this year are Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson. Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall were selected in the WNBA draft this year, adding their absences to those of Walker and Fulwiley.
