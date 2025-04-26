MiLaysia Fulwiley makes LSU transfer portal move official with electrifying montage

Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley shared a nice montage on Instagram on Friday to officially confirm her transfer to the LSU Tigers. After two seasons with the Gamecocks, which saw them win a national title and reach the Final in consecutive years, Fulwiley announced her decision to enter the transfer portal a while back.

On Friday, the 20-year-old posted a video on Instagram that featured a montage of her highlights as a Gamecock. The clip also had an edit that seemed to replace Fulwiley's previous jersey with a #23 LSU jersey.

The video ended with a graphic that read, “Commited, MiLaysia Fulwiley”, alongside a picture of coach Kim Mulkey.

As of the time of writing this article, the post has gotten over 28k likes and 1.5k comments from fans.

The reason behind Fulwiley's transfer portal move, one year removed from a national championship, is still unclear. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 18.9 minutes per game in her sophomore year. Fulwiley will look to find more playing time with Kim Mulkey's squad as the Tigers recover from a transfer portal exodus.

How does MiLaysia Fulwiley fit in at LSU?

Fulwiley's move to the Tigers is a welcome sight for Kim Mulkey and fans alike, as the South Carolina guard adds another slasher profile to the squad. Fulwiley scored 11.7 points per contest last season, averaging 10.4 shots per game, per ESPN.

The former SC guard also has great ball-handling abilities and can set up plays for her team. Her speed is another of her attributes that could be key for the Tigers. While the former South Carolina standout is great at inside scoring, Fulwiley only averaged 3.3 three-point attempts, shooting 25.8% in the process.

Aside from Fulwiley, LSU also has Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson, who announced her intentions earlier in the week.

With Fulwiley, Mulkey now has multiple options to explore different avenues strategically. Also, the Columbia native is entering her junior year, meaning she is still eligible to play NCAA basketball for the next two years. That gives LSU enough time to build on the talented guard.

