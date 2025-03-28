MiLaysia Fulwiley predicts another undefeated season for South Carolina if Ta'Niya Latson joins Gamecocks

Junior guard Ta'Niya Latson has been one of the biggest names that we have seen hit the NCAA Transfer Portal as she led the nation in scoring with 25.2 points per game with the Florida State Seminoles. One place that she can wind up with is joining her former teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ahead of the Sweet 16 game against the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins, MiLaysia Fulwiley was asked about the potential of adding Latson in the offseason. Fulwiley expressed her excitement at the potential scenario of Fulwiley joining the Gamecocks.

"Man, I would love that, Raven (Johnson) and I were just talking about that. She kind of reminds me of myself, she has a high motor that doesn't stop. If we have that here, I think that might be another undefeated season."

She was not the only player asked about this scenario as Raven Johnson was also asked about reuniting with her former high school teammate.

Johnson discussed how they are close and how critical adding Latson would be for the team.

"I always talk with her. She's like my best friend, I've seen her go through a lot honestly, not just with basketball, things outside of basketball. The stuff she's earning, she deserves it, she works hard, she loves the game so if we can get her to come to South Carolina and have that same (Latson) that I know, it would be a miracle for us." h/t Greenville News

Ta'Niya Latson's decision is going to be one of the biggest in women's basketball and it will be interesting to see where she ends up.

Ta'Niya Latson returning to Florida State is not off the table

Even though Ta'Niya Latson has officially declared to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, there is still a chance she withdraws and returns to the Florida State Seminoles. The program was expecting this news to come out as sources told ESPN the school was expecting this decision to come once she became likely to receive a massive NIL deal.

The connection with coach Brooke Wyckoff could be a pivotal factor as the two have a close relationship. Latson committed originally to Florida State under coach Sue Semrau in 2021 but after her retirement, Latson stuck with the commitment with Wyckoff as the coach.

